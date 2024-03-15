"Jannik Sinner literally has no weakness, best in the world right now" - Serena Williams' ex-coach echoes Martina Navratilova's sentiment on Italian

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs has agreed with Martina Navratilova's opinion that Jannik Sinner has no weakness in his game.

The Italian reached the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open for the second successive year after beating Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 6-3. The Italian will face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz next, and is in a rich vein of form that has seen him win 19 matches in a row.

Martina Navratilova was a part of Tennis Channel's coverage of Sinner's match against Lehecka at Indian Wells. According to the 67-year-old, the Italian does not have any holes in his game for opponents to exploit.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs took to social media and echoed Navratilova's sentiments, calling Sinner the best player in the world at the moment.

"Great to see Martina back on Tennis Channel & agree with what she said about Jannik Sinner. He literally has no weakness. Best player in the world right now IMO," Stubbs wrote on X ahead of the Italian's match against Lehecka.

Sinner is yet to drop a set at this year's Indian Wells Masters. Gael Monfils was the last player to take a set off the Italian during the pair's Round of 16 match at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam.

Jannik Sinner lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the 2023 Indian Wells Masters

Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Jannik Sinner (R) at a promotional event in Turin during the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals

Sinner faced Alcaraz in the semifinals of the 2023 BNP Paribas Open, with the Spaniard coming out on top with a 7-6(4), 6-3 win.

However, since that loss, Sinner has had the upper hand in his rivalry with Alcaraz. The Italian won the next two matches against the Spaniard at the 2023 Miami Open and the China Open. Sinner's China Open win over Alcaraz saw him take a 4-3 lead in the overall head-to-head record.

The result of the upcoming semifinal clash between the Italian and the Spaniard can also ring in changes at the top of the ATP Tour rankings. If Alcaraz wins, he will retain the World No. 2 ranking. However, if Sinner wins, he will replace Alcaraz and become the new World No. 2.

During the press conference after his win over Lehecka, Sinner revisited the 2023 Indian Wells Masters semifinal defeat to Alcaraz. He also recalled how he turned things around at the Miami Open.

"Last year against him, especially here on this court, I struggled a lot. He played much better than me, which then two weeks after I played Miami against him where I won," Sinner said.

Whoever out of Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner wins, will take on either Daniil Medvedev or Tommy Paul in the final of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.