Jannik Sinner is "looking forward" to Monte Carlo match against Novak Djokovic, says he expects a "big battle"

Jannik Sinner defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday, to set up a highly-anticipated second-round clash against Novak Djokovic. Following his straight-sets win, Sinner told members of the media that he is excited to face the 18-time Grand Slam champion in the second round.

"Obviously it’s a tough match I think from my side, because I don’t know him that well," Sinner said. "Obviously seeing him a lot on TV, watching matches. But when you play against him in a match it’s different. I'm looking forward to that match."

Djokovic v Sinner... 👀



This is one you won't want to miss in the second round of the @ROLEXMCMASTERS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/C5VeGRfc6a — ATP Tour (@atptour) April 13, 2021

Wednesday's match in Monte Carlo is the first time Jannik Sinner will be crossing swords with Novak Djokovic. But Sinner certainly has a lot of positive recent history to take inspiration from.

The Italian arrived in France on the back of a remarkable showing in Miami, where he reached his first ever Masters 1000 final. Djokovic, on the other hand, has been on a two-month hiatus following his record-extending ninth Australian Open title.

Sinner believes the second-round match against the Serb would be a 'test' for him, and that it would teach him the specific areas of his game he needs to work on.

"It’s a good test for my side to see where I am, especially where I can improve," Jannik Sinner said. "I know where I can improve, but this kind of match can give me a lot. I just try to go there with the right mentality like in every match and we will see what's happening."

Things won't get much easier in the immediate aftermath of this match, as the winner could potentially face Miami Open champion Hubert Hurkacz in the third round.

I don't think Novak Djokovic's two-month absence is important: Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic training ahead of the Monte Carlo Masters

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic's two-month break has been a big topic of discussion this week, with many wondering whether rust will affect his play. Jannik Sinner, however, doesn't think the Serb will have too much trouble getting into the groove.

"I don't think his two month absence from the circuit is important at the moment because I think he has practiced quite a bit so far," Sinner said.

Novak Djokovic faced a serious scare during his triumphant run at the Australian Open, where he ruptured an abdominal muscle during the third round. Jannik Sinner acknowledged the injury, but maintained that he expects a 'battle' against the Serb in the second round.

"Obviously I know he had a sore abs, but I think he's fine now because he's playing the tournament," Sinner added. "I think he's prepared well to be ready for Monte Carlo. Of course he has more experience than me. (But) today I played a match that can give me the feeling of coming back to clay. I expect a big battle."