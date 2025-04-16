Jannik Sinner makes long-awaited return to training at Monte-Carlo post-doping ban, faces immediate setback

Jannik Sinner was spotted at the Monte-Carlo Country Club in Monaco as he nears the end of his three-month suspension, but he couldn't train due to rain. Sinner and WADA mutually agreed that the World No.1 will remain suspended from February 9 to May 4, 2025, following an extended ordeal over testing positive for a banned substance in 2024.

Ad

In August 2024, Sinner announced that traces of a prohibited substance, Clostebol, were found in his system from two tests conducted in March. An independent tribunal accepted his explanation that Closbetol entered his body when his physiotherapist administered it via massages.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency absolved the Italian of his doping charges, agreeing he bore 'no fault or negligence'. However, the case didn't settle. In September, WADA appealed to the CAS, claiming that Jannik Sinner should bear 'partial responsibility' for team mistakes even though he had not benefited from the substance competitively, leading to his three-month ban.

Ad

Trending

As his suspension nears its end, Sinner was allowed to resume his practices with the National Federations on April 13, 2025. Adhering to that, the Italian appeared for his first official training at the Monte-Carlo Country Club after 66 days. But a heartbreak followed as the Monte-Carlo courts are unplayable due to rain. (via Sky Sport)

Expand Tweet

Ad

The three-time Grand Slam champion was accompanied by his coach, Simone Vagnozzi, and athletic trainer Marco Panichi.

Jannik Sinner was in the running for the title defense at the 2025 Australian Open before he entered his suspension period. He defeated German player Alexander Zverev in straight sets and bagged his second straight Grand Slam title in Melbourne.

Jannik Sinner's new coach once revealed the real reason behind the Italian's dominance on the court

Sinner at the Davis Cup Final - Italy v Australia Semi-Final - (Source: Getty)

After the doping ordeal, Jannik Sinner parted ways with his physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi, and fitness coach, Umberto Ferrara, to avoid further inattention. He appointed fitness coach Marco Panichi last September, and the duo is anticipating a return to the court soon.

Ad

In an interview with Corriere Della Sera (Evening Courier), Panichi highlighted that Sinner has been blessed with good genes and lauded his athleticism on the court and beyond.

"Coordination, stamina, neurovegetative aspect: Jannik Sinner has the physique of a decathlete, he can do everything well. If he were stronger, he couldn't be so agile. If he is an almost perfect machine we have to thank Hanspeter and Siglinde Sinner, the parents who passed on his DNA to him."

Ad

He added:

"From my point of view, his most extraordinary talent is the management of situations, whether it's a training session or a very tense match: he has an operational calm, in the moments that count, that is rare. Mind and body are an integrated system: when one pulls him down, the other pushes him up."

Sinner reached World No. 1 position in the ATP rankings, the first Italian player to achieve so in history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More