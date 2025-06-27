Jannik Sinner makes major changes to his team ahead of Wimbledon 2025

By Shivom Krishnan
Modified Jun 27, 2025 12:10 GMT
Jannik Sinner has made two huge changes to his team ahead of his Wimbledon 2025 campaign. The Italian will be the top seed at the event as he will look to win the coveted grass major for the first time.

While the tennis world was focused on the unveiling of the 2025 Wimbledon championship gentlemen's singles draw, another big news was made around the same time regarding ATP's World No. 1. Sky Sports reported that Sinner's trainer, Marco Panichi, and physiotherapist, Ulises Badio, were no longer a part of the Italian's team.

While it is yet to be revealed who will replace Marco Panichi and Ulises Badio, Jannik Sinner is currently joined by osteopath Andrea Cipolla at Wimbledon, alongside his coaches Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi.

Panichi and Badio joined the World No. 1's team in September last year, replacing his previous trainer, Umberto Ferrara, and physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi, after the big Clostebol doping ordeal, which ended this year with the Italian receiving a three-month suspension.

Sinner tested positive for the banned substance Clostebol back during the Indian Wells Masters last year; however, he argued the substance entered his body via bare-handed body massages from his now ex-pysiotherapist Naldi, who was using a healing spray, containing Clostebol, to heal a wound on his finger. He split with them in August last year.

Edited by Shivom Krishnan
