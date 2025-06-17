"Jannik Sinner is never going to get over it" - Coach Darren Cahill drops brutally honest verdict on Carlos Alcaraz loss in French Open final

Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill revealed what happened in the locker room after the tennis star's defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 French Open final. Sinner faced off against Alcaraz in a highly intense match, with their clash becoming the longest-ever Roland Garros final in history. Sinner initially looked poised to win after winning the first two sets, but Alcaraz sparked a remarkable comeback by winning the next three sets.

Apart from coaching Jannik Sinner, Darren Cahill has also worked with several other tennis stars, helping Lleyton Hewitt become the 2nd youngest World No. 1 in ATP history alongside guiding Simona Halep to 2 Grand Slam titles. Since 2022, Cahill has been coaching Sinner alongside Simone Vagnozzi with the duo helping Sinner win his first Grand Slam titles.

In an interview on the Served with Andy Roddick podcast, Cahill revealed what transpired in the locker room after the game:

"We barely said anything, to be perfectly honest, after the match. There was disappointment, he sat in the locker room for a good 15 minutes and each one of us on the team gave him a hug. We told him we were really proud of him, proud of his effort, but that's not the perfect time to give him a speech about what we can learn from it, we're gonna move on from it. You have to show a little bit of empathy for what he's going through."

"Sadness, a few tears from everybody, but I gotta say a few hours later that night, he wasn't over it, he's never going to get over it, I think a match like that stays with you forever and you try and become better for it. But when taking the importance of playing a tennis match compared to real life, there's much more important things going on, and certainly, in his life there's going to be much more important things than winning/losing a tennis match."

Jannik Sinner is now set to compete next at the Halle Open in Germany from June 14-23.

Jannik Sinner's message on social media following French Open loss

Jannik Sinner after his loss at the French Open - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner shared a message on social media following his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 French Open final. The pair competed against each other for five hours and 29 minutes, with the final scores being 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 in favor of Alcaraz.

Sinner took to Instagram to share a message, where he wrote:

"Congrats to @carlitosalcarazz and the team. I gave all i had, didn’t pay off this time 💔 Until next year."

Jannik Sinner's record against Alcaraz is not great, with the Italian only having four victories compared to the Spaniard's eight wins in their official head-to-head records.

