"Jannik Sinner officially joins Novak Djokovic & Carlos Alcaraz as a member of the new Big 3" - Paul McNamee hails Italian after Australian Open win

Jannik Sinner's heroics in the 2024 Australian Open final have prompted Paul McNamee to induct him into the new 'Big 3' alongside Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner had a dominant run at the Australian Open, emerging victorious against the likes of Karen Khachanov, Andrey Rublev, and defending champion Djokovic.

However, he faltered at the start of the final, allowing Daniil Medvedev to take a two-set lead. Despite the setback, the Italian mounted an extraordinary comeback, claiming a 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 victory in three hours and 44 minutes to clinch his maiden Grand Slam title.

Paul McNamee extended his heartfelt congratulations to the World No. 4 and his coaching team for the victory, expressing confidence that it was the first of many Major titles for the 22-year-old.

He also declared that Jannik Sinner, alongside Alcaraz and Djokovic, had established themselves as the new 'Big Three' in men's tennis, redefining the title that was originally bestowed upon Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and the 24-time Grand Slam champion for their sustained dominance in the sport for over two decades.

McNamee also reserved some kind words for Medvedev, commending the Russian for the substantial amount of time he spent on-court en route to his runner-up finish.

"Congrats to Jannik Sinner & his team on securing the first of many Slams, from two sets down. He officially joins Djokovic & Alcaraz as a member of the new Big Three. Hats off to Daniil Medvedev on a gallant 24 hours plus fight, a Grand Slam record. Some final. Some tournament," McNamee posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz congratulate Jannik Sinner on his Australian Open triumph

2024 Australian Open - Day 15

With his triumph at the Australian Open, Jannik Sinner followed in Carlos Alcaraz's footsteps, becoming the second man born in the 2000s to claim a Grand Slam title. Additionally, he achieved the distinction of being the youngest man, since Novak Djokovic in 2008, to win the title at the Melbourne Slam.

The Italian received numerous congratulatory messages after his impressive victory, with Alcaraz and Djokovic also expressing their admiration with heartwarming posts.

The Serb, who suffered a devastating defeat to the World No. 4 in the semifinals of the Australian Open, graciously congratulated him on a well-deserved win.

"Bravo Jannik. Deserved. Congratulations to your team and your family," the Serb posted on his Instagram story.

The Serb's Instagram story

Meanwhile, Alcaraz expressed his immense joy at his friend's triumph, emphasizing that no other player was more deserving of the victory.

"I am so happy for you Jannik! You deserve it more than anyone! Enjoy the moment my friend!" he posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Carlos Alcaraz suffered a quarterfinals exit at the 2024 Australian Open, losing to Alexander Zverev in four sets.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis