Jannik Sinner overtakes Novak Djokovic to lead race for No. 1 spot at Paris Olympics 2024, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev follow in close pursuit

Jannik Sinner's sustained dominance on tour in 2024 has propelled him ahead of Novak Djokovic in the race for the top spot at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Following his semifinal run at Indian Wells, Sinner is through to the last-four at the Miami Open. Djokovic, meanwhile, skipped the Masters 1000 event in Miami after his shock third-round exit in Indian Wells.

While Novak Djokovic still holds onto the top spot in the ATP rankings, Jannik Sinner has usurped him in the race to the Paris Olympics. The shift is unsurprising, considering the Italian's consistent performance over the last 10 months, as the race takes into account points accumulated since the 2023 French Open.

Sinner holds the top spot with 7,525 points, which will rise to 8,125 if he wins the Miami Open. Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, is second with 7,410 points.

The seeding for the Paris Olympics will be determined by the ATP and WTA rankings as of June 10, 2024. As such, the Serb must have an exceptional clay season to reclaim the top spot from Sinner and secure the No. 1 seed for the quadrennial event.

However, the World No. 1 faces stiff competition from Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev, who are hot on his heels. Alcaraz is third with 6,380 points, which could increase to 7,180 if he triumphs in Miami. Meanwhile, Medvedev has accumulated 5,885 points, with the potential to reach 6,485 if he defends his Miami title.

Alexander Zverev (4,225), Andrey Rublev (3,560), Hubert Hurkacz (3,200), Alex de Minaur (3,175), Grigor Dimitrov (2,625), and Tommy Paul (2,160), round out the top-10.

Amid Novak Djokovic's absence from the Miami Open, the top three seeds, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev, have made a deep run.

Sinner claimed a commanding 6-4, 6-2 win over Tomas Machac to reach the semifinal. Defending champion Medvedev, meanwhile, beat Nicolas Jarry 6-2, 7-6(7) to set up a highly anticipated rematch of his last year's Miami final with Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz takes on Grigor Dimitrov in a blockbuster quarterfinal. If Alcaraz beats the Bulgarian, he will meet Alexander Zverev or Fabian Marozsan in the semifinal.

