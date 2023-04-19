Jannik Sinner recently picked Daniil Medvedev as his most challenging opponent on the ATP Tour.

Sinner bettered his previous run to the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2022 with a semifinals finish in 2023. The Italian battled past tough competition from Diego Schwartzman, Hubert Hurkacz and Lorenzo Musetti before falling to Holger Rune.

In an interview posted to Eurosport, Jannik Sinner was asked to name a player he doesn't enjoy playing against. The Italian made it clear that while he doesn't dislike playing against Daniil Medvedev, the Russian does feature as his most challenging opponent on the tour.

"I don’t like playing no but I take it as a very very big challenge and that’s why I practise for it so Medvedev," Sinner said.

The 21-year-old acknowledged his lopsided head-to-head record against the former World No. 1. However, he stated that he embraces the challenge as it motivates him to work harder and prepare better for their upcoming matches.

"Our head-to-head’s far back but these are challenges where I go out of the court when I lose I try to prepare in the best possible way already for the next match, seeing what I can do. For sure him," he added.

Daniil Medvedev leads 6-0 in his head-to-head against Jannik Sinner. During the ongoing 2023 season, the Russian has already denied Sinner the Rotterdam Open title and also ended his hopes of securing his maiden Masters 1000 title during the final in Miami.

Jannik Sinner's 'amazing sportsmanship' praised by Barcelona Open doubles opponent Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Jannik Sinner teamed up with Alex de Minaur for some doubles action at the Barcelona Open. The pair took on Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Santiago Gonzalez in their opening match.

During a crucial point in the second set tiebreak, the chair umpire called a double touch against the Frenchman, giving the point to Sinner and De Minaur. Roger-Vasselin protested the call and Sinner graciously conceded the point.

Roger-Vasselin took to social media to share his appreciation for the 21-year-old's "amazing sportsmanship."

"Amazing sportsmanship from @janniksin today who gave us the point at 5/3 in the tie break when the chair empire called my volley "double touch"," Roger-Vasselin tweeted.

Roger-Vasselin and Gonzalez defeated Sinner and de Minaur 6-3, 7-6(3).

Jannik Sinner will be up against Diego Schwartzman in the opening match of his singles campaign at the Barcelona Open. Sinner leads 2-0 in his head-to-head against Schwartzman.

