Boris Becker shared his views on the upcoming Wimbledon battle between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.

World No. 2 Djokovic and World No. 8 Sinner are into the final four of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The Serb scored a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 win over World No. 7 Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals, while the Italian defeated Roman Safiullin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to book his spot. The duo will now lock horns in the semifinals on Friday, July 14.

The match will mark the pair’s third career meeting -- both their previous encounters concluded in favor of Djokovic. Their most recent meeting was in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships last year, the 23-time Grand Slam champion was almost toppled by a formidable Jannik Sinner. Djokovic staged a comeback victory to defeat the youngster in five sets 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Answering a fan's question on social media, Boris Becker reminisced about the standout battle from last year and expressed his excitement about the rematch. The three-time Wimbledon champion suggested that Sinner will have to pull a rabbit out of the had to stand a chance at beating the seven-time tournament champion.

“We are all looking forward to the rematch of 2022! Sinner has to play the match of his life to have a chance!” Boris Becker said.

Becker previously also voiced his inclination towards the 21-year-old and hoped for him to sort out his game plan.

“I really like Jannik and hopefully he gets his game/mentality together! Remember he had Nole last year sets to love before the warrior stormed back and won!” Becker said earlier this week.

"It's going to be a completely different match than last year" – Jannik Sinner on facing Novak Djokovic in 2023 Wimbledon semifinals

Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon run this year has included victories over Pedro Cachin, Jordan Thompson, Stan Wawrinka, Hubert Hurkacz, and Andrey Rublev.

Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, has defeated Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Diego Schwartzman, Quentin Halys, Daniel Elahi Gala, and Roman Safiullin to reach his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon.

Both competitors have lost just two sets each in the tournament so far and will be in red-hot form going into the semifinals. Jannik Sinner is in pursuit of his maiden Grand Slam title at the event, while Novak Djokovic is in quest for a record eighth. The Serb has won the last 33 matches he has played at Wimbledon and a staggering 44 in a row on Centre Court.

Speaking about his SW19 dominance, Sinner joked that he will have to replicate his 2-0 set lead this year as well to have a chance at halting the 36-year-old.

“First of all, you have to go up two sets to love,” the 21-year-old said in his post-match presser.

He assured that he will enjoy the occasion, but also put his best effort to conquer the former World No. 1.

“It is also a little bit mental, no? If you play against Novak, it's always tough to play here, especially on Grand Slams. But I'm happy. I will fight for every ball. I will enjoy the moment, but knowing that I can go hard, trying to beat him,” he added.

The World No. 8 suggested that he is a much more experienced player this time around and will approach the match differently compared to last year’s quarterfinal clash.

“It's going to be a completely different match than last year. He knows me better as I know him better also. It's going to be also a little bit tactical,” Sinner said.

