Jannik Sinner reveals exactly what he did to recover from nightmare French Open loss & conquer Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon

In just over a month's time, Jannik Sinner put his French Open heartbreak behind to secure an emphatic win over Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. The World No. 1 has now played in all three Major finals of 2025.

On Sunday, July 12, Alcaraz aimed to complete a rare Wimbledon three-peat, while Sinner sought his first Grand Slam title on grass. After both players exchanged early breaks, Alcaraz took control of the opening set with a second break to win it 6-4.

But from there, Sinner turned the match around. A single break in each of the next three sets was all he needed to seize control. Staying composed and consistent, the World No. 1 claimed the final three sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win his first Wimbledon crown.

On June 8, Sinner led Alcaraz by two sets at Roland Garros, but the Spaniard came back to earn a historic win. A month and six days later, Sinner has earned his revenge. During his post-match interview, he revealed how he recovered from the heartbreaking loss.

"I had a very tough loss in Paris, but at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter how you win or lose, especially in important tournaments. You just have to understand what you did wrong, trying to work on that. That's exactly what we did," Jannik Sinner said.

"We tried to accept the loss and then just kept working, and this is for sure one of the reasons why I hold this trophy here. I'm just so grateful that I'm healthy, that I have great people around me, which is the most important part, and having this trophy with me," he added.

Alcaraz had been in dominant form over the past few months, building an impressive run of results. With his Wimbledon triumph, Sinner ended four major streaks that the Spaniard had been maintaining for quite some time.

Jannik Sinner broke 4 Carlos Alcaraz streaks with his emphatic Wimbledon win

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner’s victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 Wimbledon final wasn’t just a milestone in the Italian's career. It was a match that ended four significant streaks for the Spaniard.

First, Sinner snapped Alcaraz’s incredible 24-match winning streak, which had begun after his loss in the Barcelona final earlier this year. The win also halted Alcaraz’s 20-match unbeaten run at Wimbledon, where he had been flawless since the 2022 Championships.

In addition, Sinner ended the Spaniard’s 18-match grass-court winning streak, which dated back to Wimbledon in 2024. Perhaps most personally significant for Sinner was putting an end to Alcaraz’s five-match head-to-head dominance over him.

Before Sunday’s showdown, Carlos Alcaraz had turned a 3-4 losing head-to-head into an 8-4 lead. Sinner got one win back at SW19. By lifting the Wimbledon trophy, Sinner captured his fourth Grand Slam title and became the first Italian man to win at the All England Club.

