Jannik Sinner's coach reveals 1 reason why doping ban left Italian emotionally shattered

Jannik Sinner's coach, Simone Vagnozzi, discussed the Italian's competitive nature and how difficult it is for him to sit out despite being absolutely healthy. Vagnozzi also shared that the World No. 1 takes an interest in Formula 1 and would try his hand at the sport sooner or later.

Ad

Sinner, who tested positive for Closbetol twice in 2024, was initially allowed to compete but later agreed to the terms of CAS after WADA's appeal and served a doping ban from February 9 to May 4. Having last competed at the 2025 Australian Open, where he defended his title, Sinner missed tennis action for a while before returning to the Italian Open.

On May 9, 2025, the World No. 1 will square off against Argentinian Mariano Navone. Ahead of his match, he received support from his coach, Simone Vagnozzi, who noted how difficult it was for the three-time Grand Slam champion to sit out of the competition despite being physically healthy.

Ad

Trending

"For a tennis player, when you're healthy and can't compete, it's the hardest thing. Jannik is a competitive animal… without that, he felt empty. Now he knows he can get back to doing what he loves. The first two matches will be crucial to get back into the swing of things. There will be a bit of a struggle… he'll have to get dirty, sweat, win, maybe not perfectly at first, and slowly find his rhythm again."

Ad

He also gave instances of his competitive attitude and assured that he would join Formula 1 sooner or later.

"People have no idea how competitive Jannik is at everything, from cards to go-karts... at everything. If we're playing tennis and I score a point, he looks at me resentfully. You have no idea how much he'd like to be a Formula 1 driver… he's really crazy about the sport, it's his dream!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jannik Sinner concluded his 2024 season with the Davis Cup title with the Italian team.

Jannik Sinner's coach Simone Vagnozzi silenced insiders and tennis enthusiasts who claimed his ban period was advantageous

Jannik Sinner and VAgnozzi at the ABN AMRO Open - Day 2 - (Source: Getty)

After Jannik Sinner returned in the running for the Italian Open title, several tennis insiders noted that the brief hiatus was possibly advantageous for Sinner, skill-wise. His coach, Simone Vagnozzi, denounced the claims as a 'joke'.

Ad

"I was surprised to read some statements, even from insiders, about the possibility that the three-month disqualification could ultimately be an advantage for Jannik… let’s not joke." (via an Italian media)

He further said:

"If that were the case, why did no one ever think of stopping for all that time? We tried to manage the situation as best we could."

The 23-year-old parted ways with his physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi and trainer Umberto Ferrara for the casualty that led to his doping ban.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More