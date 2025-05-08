Jannik Sinner makes hilarious assessment about highly anticipated return to tennis at Italian Open 2025

Jannik Sinner recently made a hilarious assessment about his return to tennis, following his three-month suspension, at the 2025 Italian Open. Though the Italian doesn't have high expectations for the event, he will have the Rome crowd rallying behind him.

Sinner served a three-month suspension from February 9 to May 4, after reaching a settlement with WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) to bring an end to his highly controversial doping row. The silver lining for the Italian in this entire ordeal was that his suspension came to an end right before the 2025 Italian Open, meaning he will return in front of his home crowd in Rome.

Speaking to the media ahead of his highly anticipated return, Jannik Sinner hilariously stated that he was feeling as if it was his first day back to school. He admitted that he doesn't have very high expectations of himself and just wants to find his footing again. However, he is excited that he will return to action in front of his home crowd.

“Yeah, it feels like the first day when you go to school again, you never know exactly what to expect. I’m very happy to be in Rome, it’s a very special place, first of all, for being an Italian to make a comeback. Everything together, I’m just happy. Not many expectations at all. I'm just trying to get back on court, having a good feel with what's happening on the court and with the crowd all together, so yeah, let's see.”

However, this is not the only hilarious exchange that has taken place during media duties at the Italian Open 2025. A report left Aryna Sabalenka in splits with a unique comparison between her and Sinner.

"I mean I always felt connected to Italy to be honest" - Aryna Sabalenka reacts to hilarious comparison between her and Jannik Sinner

Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner - Source: Getty

During a pre-tournament press conference at the Italian Open 2025, Aryna Sabalenka was involved in a hilarious exchange with a reporter. The reporter told Sabalenka that during one of Jannik Sinner's practice sessions at Foro Italico, one of the fans loudly told the Italian,

"Jannik, you are as handsome as Sabalenka."

The Belarusian, left in splits, was then asked if she was aware that she is the beauty standard in Italy, to which she responded,

"I mean I always felt connected to Italy to be honest, so grazie mille (a thousand thanks). I don't know what to say on that. Thank you."

Both Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka will be the top seeds at the Italian Open and will, interestingly, look to take the titles away from the defending champions and second seeds, Alexander Zverev and Iga Swiatek, respectively.

