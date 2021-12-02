Jannik Sinner's coach Riccardo Piatti talks about the Italian's season and future plans

Jannik Sinner's triumphant 2021 season came to a disappointing end after losing the decisive doubles tie in the Davis Cup quarterfinals. His coach Riccardo Piatti spoke to local media about his charge's year and plans for next season.

Sinner made a fantastic comeback in his singles tie against Marin Cilic in the Davis Cup quarterfinals. Piatti said that dealing with unfavorable situations on court is something they've worked on a lot. Piatti showed him many videos of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic struggling during matches to show that even the very best have to deal with setbacks.

"During the lockdown I showed them a lot of videos of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic in the important finals, but not in the phases in which they played well and won with three winners one after the other, but those in which they played badly.

Piatti further added that the motto of his tennis academy is not to solve problems, but to create them. If one focuses on the problems and the defeats, one can think about how to improve. Sinner's loss against Frances Tiafoe was a tough one for him, but it was also a huge learning experience.

"We are not here to solve problems but to create them. [...] while in reality it is enough to be simple, to reflect on the defeats, to ask oneself why and how it can be better. Even the one against Tiafoe will remain with Jannik."

Sinner is usually stoic during his matches, but got involved with the crowd during the Davis Cup. This didn't surprise Piatti, as the young Italian loves the sport tremendously.

"He is just like that: a guy who loves this sport and enjoys playing it. When he is at the Bordighera Academy he stops to play with the youngest, with my son Rocco and the other boys also in football and basketball. It comes spontaneously."

Jannik Sinner is committed to playing for his country

Jannik Sinner at the 2021 US Open.

There was some controversy regarding Sinner's decision to skip the Tokyo Olympics, but his coach stands by him firmly. The 20-year old was honest about his situation and stated that he felt tired and not ready to compete. Piatti asserted that Sinner cares deeply about his country and that's why he was playing late into the night at the Davis Cup.

"It is ridiculous to think that Jannik is not 100% Italian: he really cares about the flag and the blue shirt, in Turin we saw how you communicate with the public and you love to involve him. He was honest as always: before he didn't feel ready, he was tired, he did what he felt was right . In fact, here he is playing at three in the morning to try the double with Fognini. Here is the Jannik of Turin."

Piatti is quite satisfied with Sinner's progress in doubles and will continue to push him to play more to improve his skills at the net. He wants him to play with different players, serve and volley more often and approach the net more.

"It was one of the things he did best this year: with Hurkacz, Bolelli, Feliciano Lopez, Opelka with whom he won Atlanta, Korda, Hurkacz again. I want you to try different company, to play a lot of serve-volleys, to learn how to come forward to play the low volley."

For now, it is time for both Sinner and Piatti to rest after a long season. They won't see each other for ten days now. Piatti said if they meet, the youngster will invariably want to train. After the break they'll resume training in Monte Carlo and leave for Australia after Christmas.

"For ten days he rests and we of the staff do not want to see him: it takes away so much energy, he wants to play, he always wants to do something. Then preparation in Monte Carlo and on the 27th we leave for Australia."

