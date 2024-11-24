"Jannik Sinner's not a gossiper like Nick Kyrgios" - Fans react to Italian reportedly being unaware of Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray's partnership

Reports revealed that Jannik Sinner was unaware of the surprising news about Andy Murray joining Novak Djokovic’s coaching team ahead of 2025. Several fans defended the Italian, emphasizing that it was not his concern and many praised him for staying focused on his game.

On Saturday, November 23, Djokovic announced via social media that his longtime rival Murray will coach him during the offseason. It is reported that the pair will work together until at least the end of the Australian Open next year.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Jannik Sinner was busy leading his nation into their second consecutive Davis Cup Finals. Against the USA-conquerors Australia, in the semifinal, Italy's Matteo Berrettini got the better of Thanasi Kokkinakis after going down in the first set 6-7, 6-3, 7-5.

Trending

World No. 1 Sinner took on Aussie No. 1 Alex de Minaur in the second singles match of the tie and beat him 6-3, 6-4 to see Italy through to the final for the second successive year.

Tennis insider Jose Morgado later reported on X that Sinner was unaware of the Djokovic-Murray partnership and refused to comment on the matter.

Expand Tweet

Fans defended the Italian with many emphasizing that such details are irrelevant to him, especially as he focuses on leading Italy to another Davis Cup title.

"Why should he? Its not his business to opine on it," one fan wrote.

"What should he say? Makes zero difference to him," another fan wrote.

"As is perfectly natural. How is this newsworthy?" a third fan asked.

One fan compared the Italian's reserved demeanor to Nick Kyrgios's outspoken nature and wrote:

"Because he's not a gossiper like Kyrgios"

Expand Tweet

Another fan cited Jannik Sinner's commitment to his team and tournament. They wrote:

"He's focused on the Davis Cup final. No time for gossip,"

"Should he have had any idea about it? Not his concern," yet another fan wrote.

Jannik Sinner and Italy to take on the Netherlands in the Davis Cup 2024 final

Jannik Sinner at the Davis Cup (Image: Getty)

The Netherlands defeated Spain and marked the end of Rafael Nadal's career in the quarterfinals before getting the better of Germany in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Italy ousted Argentina and Australia to make their way into their second consecutive Davis Cup final. Last year, Jannik Sinner led his nation to their second Davis Cup title, he hopes to bring more glory for his nation on Sunday, November 24.

"There is good weight of the whole country on your shoulders. These are moment where I like to play in. Tomorrow is the last official date for us. We're very happy this is the final of Davis Cup. If we win, it's amazing. If not, we've done an incredible job," Jannik Sinner said (via Davis Cup).

Sinner is expected to take on Tallon Griekspoor in the singles match while Matteo Berrettini or Lorenzo Musetti could take the court for the other singles match possibly against Botic van de Zandschulp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis