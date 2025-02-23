Jannik Sinner's lack of 'pain' in doping ban deal with WADA irks 4x Grand Slam doubles champ

Jannik Sinner receiving no form of 'pain' during his three-month suspension from tennis following his doping controversy has irked former Doubles World No. 1. Sinner's ban will end on May 4 making him eligible to compete at his home tournament, the Rome Masters, which begins on May 7.

Many in the tennis fraternity were disappointed with the leniency of the Italian's punishment, and some also questioned the timing of his ban. Though Sinner will not miss any Grand Slam event, he will miss four Masters 1000 tournaments, including the Sunshine Double, the Monte-Carlo Masters, and the Madrid Masters.

Former Australian professional and four-time Grand Slam champion Paul McNamee took to (formerly Twitter) to opine on the doping case's conclusion by stating that the Italian receiving some form of consequence, possibly missing the Rome Masters, would've made the decision seem fairer.

"Stigma around Jannik Sinner is perception he has escaped Scot-Free. Sinner’s advisors would have been better served if they’d negotiated some pain from the deal with WADA. Even not playing Rome, where he’ll receive a hero’s welcome back, would seem more equitable. Something no?"

However, a fan said, under McNamee's tweet, that Sinner would still be on the receiving end of negativity even if he were to miss the Rome Masters

"If he missed Rome critics would still say he was able to miss no slams," the fan wrote.

Paul McNamee agreed but,

"True, but it’s something."

However, the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) General Counsel put to bed all the debate over the timing of Sinner's ban.

"They're blind to the calendar" - WADA General Counsel clarifies the debate over the timing of Jannik Sinner's ban

While discussing Jannik Sinner's doping saga, WADA General Counsel Ross Wenzel addressed the discussions over the Italian ban period between the Australian Open and the French Open. He said WADA was 'blind to the calendar' and did not take into account the timing of the events.

"The sanctions that we impose and the code even says this, they're blind to the calendar. The correct sanction should be imposed and it comes into effect when it comes into effect and it shouldn't be modulated or modified to take into account whether the events that are coming up are significant or not significant." (via bbc.com)

Wenzel also stated that Jannik Sinner's case was a 'million miles away from doping' based on the scientific feedback they received.

Sinner tested positive, twice, for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol during the 2024 Indian Wells Masters following which, after an extensive investigation, the ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency) came to the verdict that he bore 'No fault or negligence' and was allowed to keep playing.

WADA later appealed the verdict to CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) in September but the two settlement between the two parties in February brought the case to a close.

