'This was a million miles away from doping' - WADA official gives insider look into why Jannik Sinner should not be criticized for timing of ban

The World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) general counsel Ross Wenzel has firmly dismissed accusations of favoritism in the case involving the Italian tennis star, Jannik Sinner.

The men’s world number one recently accepted a three-month suspension after testing positive for the banned substance clostebol in March 2024, a decision that has sparked mixed opinions within the tennis community.

Sinner’s case attracted widespread attention after it was revealed that the clostebol in his system came from unintentional contamination by one of his team members. The substance entered his body through an over-the-counter spray used by his physiotherapist to treat a cut on his (physio) own hand. Despite this explanation, WADA initially appealed for a two-year ban on Sinner in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), challenging the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s (ITIA) decision which was not to impose any suspension.

However, an independent panel cleared Sinner of intentional doping, leading to a settlement where WADA accepted that the violation was unintentional. The three-month suspension, backdated to February 9, allows Sinner to return in time for the French Open, which begins on May 25.

The resolution has created a splash within the tennis community with several players and experts giving their take on the situation. While a few feel that the ruling is biased, others believe that Sinner should not have been suspended in the first place. The three-time Grand Slam champion, Stan Wawrinka questioned the entire handling of Sinner's matter, stating:

“I don’t believe in a clean sport anymore.”

Addressing such criticism, General Counsel member Ross Wenzel told BBC Sport,

“This was a case that was a million miles away from doping. The scientific feedback that we received was that this could not be a case of intentional doping, including micro-dosing,” Wenzel told BBC Sport.

Many criticized the suspension by saying that it had been imposed while keeping the tennis calendar in consideration, as Sinner would not miss a single Slam during the period. While addressing it the WADA official said:

"The sanctions that we impose and the code even says this, they're blind to the calendar. The correct sanction should be imposed and it comes into effect when it comes into effect and it shouldn't be modulated or modified to take into account whether the events that are coming up are significant or not significant."

Wenzel also mentioned that WADA has received mixed reactions to the three-month suspension of Sinner.

"Wada has received messages from those that consider that the sanction was too high and, in some respects, if you have some saying this is unfair on the athlete, and others saying it's not enough, maybe it's an indication that although it's not going to be popular with everyone, maybe it's an indication that it was in the right place.”

Finally, rejecting all the allegations of special treatment for Sinner, the official concluded by stressing the technical aspects and objectivity principles.

"When we look at these cases we try to look at them technically, operationally and we don't do it with fear of what the public and the politicians or anyone is going to say."

What’s Next for Jannik Sinner?

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 French Open - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner has not competed since his triumph at the Australian Open over Alexander Zverev in January. He was supposed to participate in the Qatar Open but fans won't see the Italian in Doha due to his suspension.

Even though he will miss many tournaments, the Italian’s suspension ends on May 4, allowing him to participate at the Rome Masters, in prep for the French Open.

There are chances that Sinner might retain his prestigious World No. 1 ranking despite his absence from the professional sport. Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz are eyeing to claim the top position within the next three months. However, their success will depend on consistently strong outings in the tournaments during this period.

