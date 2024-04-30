Jannik Sinner's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Madrid Open 2024, QF

Top seed Jannik Sinner is slated to lock horns with Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open on Thursday, May 2.

Heading into Madrid on the back of a 27-2 W/L record this season, Sinner kicked off his campaign in style with an emphatic 6-0, 6-3 victory over compatriot Lorenzo Sonego in the second round. He carried that good form into the following round, beating Pavel Kotov 6-2, 7-5.

Up against the hard-hitting Karen Khachanov in the fourth round, Sinner overcame a one-set deficit en route to a gritty 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 win to secure his first quarter-final berth in Madrid.

The Italian is three wins away from just his second title on clay and third Masters title overall.

Where is Jannik Sinner playing?

Jannik Sinner is currently competing at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open. The event is a part of the ATP Masters 1000 category and is played on red clay outdoors. It is held annually at the end of April in the lead-up to Roland Garros.

Sinner debuted at the event back in 2021 where he lost to Alexei Popyrin in straight sets in the second round. He reached the third round in 2022, beating Tommy Paul and Alex de Minaur before losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

He currently holds a 6-2 W/L record at the event, with his quarterfinal appearance being his best result at the event as of now.

Who is Jannik Sinner playing against?

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

World No. 35 Felix Auger-Aliassime is Jannik Sinner's next opponent at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open.

Auger-Aliassime opened his campaign in Madrid against Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round. He fought back from a set down to eventually claim a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory. He turned it up a notch during his second-round encounter with French veteran Adrian Mannarino, sealing a convincing 6-0, 6-4 win.

He carried that sublime form into his third-round encounter with Jakub Mensik, comfortably taking the first set 6-1. Trailing 0-1 in the second set, Mensik was forced to retire with a right arm injury. Up against fifth seed Casper Ruud in the fourth round, Auger-Aliassime rewinded the clock in a vintage performance to seal an emphatic 6-4, 7-5 win.

Auger-Aliassime and Sinner have met each other twice on tour, with the former winning both those encounters. They incidentally locked horns in Madrid back in 2022, with the Canadian comfortably sealing a 6-1, 6-2 win back then.

Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime match schedule

Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime's quarterfinal encounter is scheduled to be played on Thursday, May 2. The exact time, however, is currently unknown as the day's schedule of play has not been released yet.

Date: Thursday, May 2

Time: TBD

Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime streaming details

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Fans can catch Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime's quarterfinal match-up and the rest of the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel & TC Plus

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN+

India - Sony Sports

Spain - Telefonica or Movistar & TVE

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.