Jannik Sinner shares a video of him skiing, gets a shout-out from Novak Djokovic

Jannik Sinner recently shared an update on social media showing off how he's spending the off-season. The young Italian was seen skiing rather skilfully down the snowy mountains.

He shared the video on his Instagram account with the caption:

"Felt so good to be back home for a few days with some friends."

The post received comments from fellow tennis players Novak Djokovic and Feliciano Lopez, along with skiing legend Lindsay Vonn. The Serbian cheered him on by commenting: "Let's go!", a sentiment shared by Vonn as well, while Lopez said he wanted Sinner to be his coach after seeing him ski so well.

Djokovic has often credited skiing as something that has improved his tennis. It's also the World No. 1's favorite sport other than tennis.

Jannik Sinner meets AC Milan player Sandro Tonali

Jannik Sinner at the 2021 US Open.

Jannik Sinner's love for the football team AC Milan is widely known. So it wasn't surprising to see him spend some time with a player from the club. In a recent social media post, the 20-year-old was seen with compatriot Sandro Tonali, who plays for AC Milan and the Italian football team.

The duo exchanged gifts too, as Sinner got a Milan jersey with his name on it and Tonali got a tennis racquet.

"@janniksin and @sandrotonali exchanging tools of their trade 🤝🔝", AC Milan captioned a photo of the two on their official Instagram handle."

After a successful 2021 season during which Sinner won four singles titles along with a maiden title in doubles at the Atlanta Open, the Italian is taking some well-deserved time off.

He also made his top 10 debut, along with reaching his first Masters 1000 final at the Miami Open. The youngster made his debut in the ATP Finals as an alternate after Matteo Berrettini had to withdraw due to an injury sustained during his opening round-robin match.

Sinner will start the 2022 season by representing Italy in the ATP Cup. Following that he'll play at the Australian Open, where he hasn't been past the second round so far.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee