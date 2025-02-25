Jannik Sinner steals the spotlight during Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week as he continues tennis absence amid ban

Jannik Sinner recently stole the spotlight at Gucci's Fall/Winter show during the 2025 Milan Fashion Week. Sinner attended the fashion event while being absent from tennis because of suspension due to doping.

Milan Fashion Week is held twice a year, in February and in September. This year, the first show is scheduled to run from February 25 to March 3, 2025, with Italian luxury fashion house Gucci being the fashion event’s opener.

Sinner was appointed as the Global Brand Ambassador for Gucci in July 2022 and since then he has been seen carrying custom Gucci duffle bags at various tournaments. He was seen carrying a Gucci duffle bag at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, the 2023 ATP Finals, the 2024 French Open and the exhibition tournament, the Six Kings Slam, among others.

Recently, Sinner was seen sporting an all-black ensemble paired with white sneakers at the 2025 Milan Fashion Week.

On the tennis side of things, Jannik Sinner is currently serving a three-month doping suspension after testing positive for clostebol twice during the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

An investigation by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) concluded that Sinner was not at fault but the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

However, after considering the World No. 1's explanation for the presence of clostebol in his system, WADA settled on a three-month suspension instead of the longer penalties they initially sought.

Jannik Sinner credited Gucci for his styling abilities as he previously “didn't know fashion at all”

Jannik Sinner speaking to the press [Image Source: Getty Images]

Last year, while speaking exclusively with GQ, Jannik Sinner stated that his understanding of fashion was limited before his collaboration with Gucci.

Sinner attributed his newfound fashion knowledge to Gucci's creative director, Sabato De Sarno, who he said has a talent for weaving stories behind every piece of clothing and, in turn, making them unique.

“I didn't know fashion at all. He explains the story and the reason behind certain clothes . I like this family feeling, no? Sometimes we text each other, it's nice. I feel like, whenever he [Sabato de Sarno] works, he's very professional, but then whenever he finishes the work, he is like us, like just normal people,” Sinner said.

Sinner, who is currently serving a 90-day doping ban, is next expected to make his return at the 2025 Italian Open. His previous best performance at the tournament was reaching the quarterfinals in 2022.

