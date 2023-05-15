Jannik Sinner made a fan’s day by talking to his mother on the phone during a practice session at the 2023 Italian Open.

Sinner is currently competing in the Masters 100 event in Rome. On Sunday, March 14, the World No. 8 was approached by a fan, who handed him his phone to speak with his mother who was on the call. The 21-year-old Italian obliged and greeted her with a smile.

“Hi from Campo centrale!” Sinner said, before returning the phone to the fan.

The video of Sinner’s phone call with the fan’s mother was shared on social media by a fan, who also had a hilarious imagination of what the phone conversation might have been like.

🦊 “Hi, I’m Jannik. Greetings from Central!”

🧔‍♀️”Stop these jokes and pass me my son”





(Used translate via Twitter) Quindici Zero 🎾 @quindicizero "Pronto?"

🦊"Ciao, sono Jannik. Ti saluto dal Centrale!"

"Smettetela con questi scherzi e passami mio figlio"



"Pronto?"

🦊"Ciao, sono Jannik. Ti saluto dal Centrale!"

"Smettetela con questi scherzi e passami mio figlio"

Jannik Sinner to face Francisco Cerundolo in 2023 Italian Open 4R

Jannik Sinner in action at the 2023 Internazionali BNL D'Italia in Rome.

Jannik Sinner and Francisco Cerundolo will face off in Tuesday's fourth round of the Italian Open. The eighth-seeded Sinner is aiming for his fourth Masters 1000 semifinal of the year, while the 24th-seeded Cerundolo is looking for his first.

Sinner, ranked World No. 8, has been impressive in his home tournament. He defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4 and then beat Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 6(4)-7, 6-2 to reach the Round of 16. The 21-year-old Italian has a 28-6 win-loss record in 2023, with one title at Montpellier and one final at Rotterdam.

Cerundolo, who is ranked World No. 31, advanced to the fourth round following a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 defeat of Yibing Wu and a 6(0)-7, 6-2, 6-2 win against Gregoire Barrere. The Argentine had a breakthrough year in 2022, winning his maiden ATP title at Cordoba and reaching the final in Buenos Aires.

Sinner leads Cerundolo 2-1 in their head-to-head record. They first met in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami, where Cerundolo won after Sinner retired. Their second meeting came in the Davis Cup last year, where Sinner prevailed 7-5, 1-6, 6-3. Their most recent encounter was in Vienna in 2022, where Sinner won in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.

All three of their meetings have come on hardcourts, with the upcoming Rome clash their first on clay.

