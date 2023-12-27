"Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic ski contest when"; "Carlos Alcaraz could never" - Fans joke about the Italian skiing in the Alps during preseason

Several fans reacted and joked about Jannik Sinner skiing in the Italian Alps during the preseason.

The Italian finished his 2023 season with 64 wins from 79 matches, winning four titles in the process. He was recently seen skiing in Kronplatz, a mountain range located in Italy, ahead of the new season.

Several fans reacted to spotting Skinner skiing in the Alps, with one fan teasing a contest between the Italian and Novak Djokovic, who is an avid fan of skiing himself.

"Sinner vs Djoko ski contest when?" the fan commented on Reddit.

One fan joked that Carlos Alcaraz would never ski.

"Alcaraz would never," the fan wrote.

Another fan pointed out that Sinner was a pro-level skier

"He used to be a pro-skier. This is probably really easy for him," the fan stated.

Here are some more fan reactions, as found on Reddit:

As per Olympics.com, Jannik Sinner was a national runner-up in the giant slalom as a junior but at the age of 12, decided to pursue a career in Tennis instead.

Jannik Sinner won four titles in 2023

Jannik Sinner during the Champions League clash between AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund

Jannik Sinner enjoyed the best season of his career so far in 2023, where he won four titles. The first of these came at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, where he did not drop a single set.

The Italian then registered the biggest tournament win of his career so far by winning the Canadian Open in Toronto, beating Alex de Minaur in the final. He also reached the final of the ATP Finals in Turin before being beaten by Novak Djokovic, whom he previously defeated in the round-robin stage of the competition.

Sinner also won two ATP 500 titles in Beijing and Vienna, triumphing over Daniil Medvedev in the final on both occasions. Moreover, the 22-year-old played a crucial role in Italy winning this year's Davis Cup. He joined the team during the finals in Malaga and beat Tallon Griekspoor during his country's quarterfinal tie against the Netherlands.

Sinner's next singles fixture came against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the semifinal, when Italy were already trailing 0-1. He saved three match points to beat the Serb 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 before winning the doubles match with Lorenzo Sonego.

Italy faced Australia in the final and led 1-0 before the 22-year-old thrashed De Minaur 6-3, 6-0 to seal the nation's first Davis Cup triumph since 1976. His exploits in 2023 saw him break into the Top 5 of the ATP rankings for the first time in his career, and he will end the year as the World No. 4.

