"Jannik Sinner will have to put the brakes on" - Jimmy Connors on how the Italian can make breakthrough at Grand Slams

Jimmy Connors recently gave his thoughts on Jannik Sinner's hot streak in his "Advantage Connors" podcast. The eight-time Major winner also outlined the steps that the Italian needs to take to elevate his career to the next level.

The 22-year-old has been in great form since his fourth-round exit at the 2023 US Open. The Italian has won 13 of his last 14 matches, nabbing the 500-level titles in Beijing and Vienna. He also rose from seventh in the ATP rankings to a new career-high of four by virtue of his good results lately.

In that context, Jimmy Connors and his son Brett saw fit to analyze Jannik Sinner's upward curve. While the American legend was impressed with Sinner's results in the indoor hardcourt season, he did concede that the Italian ought to conserve his energy for next year's Australian Open.

"This is where good coaching comes in. There comes a point of time when he'll have to put the brakes on, take a little rest, take care of himself. So when the Australian Open comes around, he's not exhausted. You can push yourself, but not so hard when Slams come around, you're like, 'I'm hurt, I'm tired,'" Connors said in his podcast. (7:10)

The 71-year-old added that while Jannik Sinner has already proven his mettle against top players, winning a Major tournament will "put him on another level".

"Even though he's proven himself, beating all the top players. Winning Masters 1000, now couple tournaments. Winning a Grand Slam will put him on another level," he said. (7:36)

"It's amazing what little confidence does for you" - Jimmy Connors on Jannik Sinner's recent triumphs

Jannik Sinner tracks down a ball at the 2023 Erste Bank Open

Jimmy Connors' son Brett, meanwhile, spoke in detail about how Jannik Sinner's belief had grown immensely due to his rich vein of form.

"We know he's had all the pieces in the past, beats Alcaraz, can beat anybody... Sinner's proven himself, making semifinals of Wimbledon, winning his first Masters in August. It's like, 'Okay, now I understand, I can do this, I've seen it, I've done it, it's just rinse and repeat'. The results speak for themselves," Brett Connors said. (6:15)

In the same vein, Brett's father drew a relationship between competency and confidence. He insisted that it is important for any good player to win even on their off days, saying:

"It's amazing what little confidence does for you. When you get that confidence and you go out there and know your game is good. You know you can win because you've proven it to yourself already." (5:17)

"To be able to go out on a court with that attitude. It allows you to go out and come out on top of matches when you're not a 100%. You know, almost anybody can win when you're playing 110%. What if you're not, what if you're only 75%?"