Japan Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The Japan Open returns to the ATP tour for the first time since 2019, as pandemic restrictions prevented the tournament from taking place in the last couple of years. The 47th edition of the ATP 500 tournament will be held from October 3-9. Novak Djokovic is the defending champion, but the Serb will compete in the Astana Open instead this week.

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud headlines the field as the top seed. While he has been quite consistent this season, he suffered a surprise defeat at the hands of Yoshihito Nishioka at the Korea Open recently. The World No. 2 will be eager to bounce back after that disappointing loss.

Cameron Norrie, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe round out the top four seeds. The Brit made it to the quarterfinals of the Korea Open, but withdrew prior to his match due to illness. The American duo, on the other hand, pulled out before the start of the tournament.

2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios returns to action this week as well. He hasn't competed since his quarterfinal loss at the US Open. The 27-year old is enjoying a career-best season and will aim to continue his exploits here as well. His compatriot Alex de Minaur is also in contention.

Denis Shapovalov is enjoying a resurgence at the ongoing Korea Open, where he has reached the final. He'll take on either Yoshihito Nishioka or Aleksandar Kovacevic in the title round on Sunday. The Canadian will then head over to Tokyo to compete in the Japan Open.

Dan Evans, Borna Coric, Brandon Nakashima and Miomir Kecmanovic are some of the other well-known names competing in the tournament. With plenty of in-form players, the tournament promises a ton of exciting matches over the next week. Here's more information regarding where one can watch all the action:

Japan Open channel and live streaming list

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

ESPN - Latin America.

Discovery - India.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

