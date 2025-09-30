Japan Open Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Carlos Alcaraz and runner-up Taylor Fritz earn?

Carlos Alcaraz continued his impressive run by capturing the 2025 Japan Open title on Tuesday, September 30, after he cruised past Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in the final, adding another trophy to his collection. The win sets him up perfectly for the Shanghai Masters, where he will lead the field as the top seed.
Alcaraz's victory in Tokyo earned him a hefty $416,365 from the tournament's total prize pool of $2,226 470, while Fritz took home $224,035. Fourth seed Casper Ruud and Jenson Brooksby (PR) each received $119,395 after being eliminated in the semifinals.
Third seed Holger Rune, Sebastian Korda, Brandon Nakashima, and qualifier Aleksandar Vukic each got $61,000 for reaching the quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, players eliminated in the second round, including Matteo Berrettini, Ethan Quinn, Nuno Borges, Luciano Darderi, Daniel Altmaier, Marton Fucsovics, Zizou Bergs, and Sho Shimabukuro, each pocketed $32,560.
Fifth seed Tomas Machac, sixth seed Ugo Humbert, seventh seed Denis Shapovalov, eighth seed Frances Tiafoe, Alex Michelsen, Marcos Giron, Gabriel Diallo, Yoshihito Nishioka, Jaume Munar, Alejandro Tabilo, Sebastian Baez, Jordan Thompson, Shintaro Mochizuki, Damir Dzumhur, Hamad Medjedovic, and Yosuke Watanuki exited in the first round with $17,365.
Players who exited in the second round of qualifying walked away with $8,900, and those who were knocked out in the first round received $4,995.
Hugo Nys & Edouard Roger-Vasselin win Japan Open 2025 men's doubles title
Hugo Nys and Edouard Roger-Vasselin showed off their quality at the 2025 Japan Open, clinching the men’s doubles title on Tuesday, September 30. They defeated Rohan Bopanna and Takeru Yuzuki 7-5, 7-5 in the final. With the win, the champions secured $136,760 in prize money, while the runners-up collected $72,940.
Top seeds Christian Harrison and Evan King, as well as the duo of Robert Galloway and Alexander Erler, bagged $36,900 after being eliminated in the semifinals.
Those knocked out in the quarterfinals got to keep $18,460, while those sent home in the first round of the Japan Open earned $9,550.