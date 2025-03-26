Jasmine Paolini credits Jannik Sinner for boosting Italian tennis as she and Matteo Berrettini achieve success at Miami Open in his absence

Jasmine Paolini hailed Jannik Sinner's impact on the Italian tennis contingent after reaching the semifinals of the 2025 Miami Open on Tuesday (March 25). The 29-year-old insisted that watching the World No. 1 succeed in his pursuit of big titles over the last year had instilled more belief in her fellow Italians.

Paolini has been in red-hot form in Miami this week. Having received a first-round Bye, the sixth seed didn't drop a set en route to the Round of 16, where she overcame a set deficit to beat former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. She then played the best match of her campaign at the Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, dispatching Poland's Magda Linette 6-3, 6-2 to book her berth in the last four at the 1000-level event.

During her post-match press conference following the victory, Jasmine Paolini fielded questions surrounding whether Jannik Sinner's recent success had inspired her and Matteo Berrettini, who also reached the quarterfinals of the Florida event on Tuesday.

Paolini replied in the affirmative while expressing pride in Sinner for putting Italy at the top of the tennis world map. She also spoke briefly about her own performance, insisting that her resilience despite unfavorable conditions allowed her to win her fourth-round contest.

"I don't know. I think Jannik, it help a lot. He help us a lot. We have the World No. 1. It's amazing for Italy," Jasmine Paolini told the media in Miami on Tuesday. "Tennis is growing up I think a lot. I think we are believing more that we can do big result because you see other players, you know, doing. The guy, you know, so it's really not too many mistakes."

"Just stay there. It work. I don't know. I mean, she was playing good, for sure, yesterday. Today to me was tougher conditions and different. Yesterday was so fast and sunny and different completely," she added.

The 29-year-old will next face top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka for a place in the final of the 2025 Miami Open. The Italian trails the Belarusian 1-3 in their tour-level meetings, with her lone victory in their rivalry coming at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

Jasmine Paolini looking to reach WTA 1000 final for the second time in her career

Jasmine Paolini celebrates during Miami Open QF win | Image Source: Getty

World No. 6 Jasmine Paolini has enjoyed great results on the WTA Tour recently. Despite being 5'4, she punched above her weight to record runner-up finishes at the French Open and Wimbledon last year. She also secured her maiden 1000-level title at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships against all odds.

Paolini will be eager to reach her second WTA 1000 final in Miami later this week. And even if the Italian falls at the semifinal hurdle, she can take pride in going past the quarterfinals stage at the level for the second time in her career (after quarterfinal losses at the 2023 Cincinnati Open and the 2024 Wuhan Open).

