"Imagine the 100 meters without Usain Bolt, you'd never think you really won; same with the current US Open" - Jason Vale voices support for Novak Djokovic

The 2022 US Open has entered its second week in New York, but the support for Novak Djokovic refuses to die down.

American actor Matthew Marsden and English author-cum-motivational speaker-cum-lifestyle coach Jason Vale have been consistent in backing the Serb ever since he faced deportation in Australia earlier this year. After the 2022 Australian Open, the ongoing US Open became the second Grand Slam event that the 35-year-old missed this season due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19.

Marsden took to social media on Sunday to present an imaginary scenario, suggesting that all other tennis players should have boycotted the 2022 US Open and stood in solidarity with 21-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic.

"Just imagine what would have happened if every tennis player stopped playing, in solidarity with @DjokerNole?" Marsden tweeted.

Vale responded to Marsden's tweet and painted another picture for his followers. He stated that if a person won a 100-meter race in which Usain Bolt was not allowed to participate when active, the winner would always know that his victory doesn't mean anything. Vale linked this scenario to the 2022 US Open and Bolt to Djokovic.

"If only! But they won’t. Imagine the 100 metres without @usainbolt when he was competing, if you entered and won, you would never think you truly ever really won. Same with the current @usopen ...sponsored by @moderna_tx of course," Vale said.

Novak Djokovic to play in the Laver Cup with Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic (L) and Roger Federer at the 2018 Laver Cup

After Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray confirmed their participation in the fifth edition of the Laver Cup, Novak Djokovic became the fourth member of Team Europe to be confirmed for the event in July. The last two members to complete Team Europe were Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud, with the team being coached by Bjorn Borg.

They will face Team World, led by John McEnroe and includes members such as Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Diego Schwartzman, John Isner, Jack Sock, and Alex de Minaur.

The tournament is scheduled to take place at the O2 Arena in London from September 23-25. In a press release, the Serb expressed his excitement and termed the upcoming event "a truly unique moment."

"I’m really excited to be joining Team Europe again for the Laver Cup at London’s O2 arena in September," Novak Djokovic said. "It’s the only competition where you can play in a team environment with guys that you’re normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it’s going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport.”

