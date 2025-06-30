"Jelena Ostapenko decided not to give a f**k" - Iga Swiatek fans relieved after Latvian's shock Wimbledon loss to World No. 51

Jelena Ostapenko's shocking first-round exit from Wimbledon led to Iga Swiatek's fans rejoicing. The Latvian boasts a 6-0 win-loss record against the Pole and was in the same half of the women's singles draw at SW19 as the former No. 1.

On Monday, June 30, the first day of main draw matches at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Ostapenko was stunned by home hope Sonay Kartal. The Brit clinched the first set 7-5, but the Latvian leveled things up by winning the second 6-2. In the third and decisive set though, the No. 20 seed was well below her best, and Kartal capitalized ruthlessly, registering a 6-2 victory to seal her progress to the grass Major's second round.

The result turned out to be music for Iga Swiatek's fans' ears, as they playfully expressed themselves on X (formerly Twitter), relieved that the Pole won't have to face Jelena Ostapenko at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

"Penko saw she wasn’t in iga’s draw, so she decided not to give a f**k about this tournament," a fan wrote.

"And just like that all Iga fans around the world let out a sigh of relief," commented another.

"Massive win for Iga! Wow 🤯," another fan chimed in.

A particular Swiatek fan simply posted a GIF of the Pole to react to the shocking result.

There were others who questioned Ostapenko's level of performance.

"What’s wrong with Ostapenko, zero consistency," opined one.

"Penko was even hugging her opponent at the end? I don’t like. Where has penko gone? Who took her and replaced her with a fake? When are they returning her?," another asked.

Iga Swiatek and Jelena Ostapenko faced each other as recently as April 2025

Iga Swiatek (left) and Jelena Ostapenko (right) at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart (Source: Getty)

At the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Iga Swiatek and Jelena Ostapenko faced each other for the pair's sixth WTA Tour-level clash. Despite the gap in rankings, once again, it was the Latvian who emerged victorious, registering a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win over the Pole.

After the match, a crestfallen Swiatek said:

"Well, I think today was a tight match, so for sure I had my chances to win. Before, like, for sure, like, these matches were different. Like, she went for it and she was smashing every ball kind of perfectly. Today she didn’t, she made some mistakes. I had my chances. I just didn’t use them."

Iga Swiatek, the No. 8 seed in the women's singles main draw at Wimbledon, is set to begin her campaign at SW19 with a first-round match against Polina Kudermetova on Tuesday, July 1.

