Jelena Ostapenko gets mocked by fans after losing to unranked player in Madrid just days after Stuttgart glory

Jelena Ostapenko's straight-set loss to unranked player Anastasija Sevastova in the Round of 64 clash at the Madrid Open left tennis fans in disbelief. The tennis star came fresh off a win against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, but failed to make it past her compatriot in Madrid.

After facing multiple hiccups throughout the season, it seemed like the tennis star had finally gotten a grip on her form as she defeated Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of Stuttgart, followed by a 6-4, 6-1 stunner against Aryna Sabalenka in the finals of the tournament to win the title and a brand new Porsche.

However, a shocking defeat in her first match at Madrid left fans in a state of shock. A fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to jokingly post on how this rollercoaster form of Ostapenko has become sort of a 'signature' style of the player.

"Beating the world number 1 and 2 in one week and then losing to an unranked play the following week is the most brand-on thing for Ostapenko to do," the user wrote.

Many users replied to this post expressing their views on the Latvian's fall in form.

"Penko is just adjusting the speed, from Porsche to dust," opined another user.

Another user teased that Ostapenko was probably just giving Sevastova a free chance due to her age.

"I'm thinking she wants Sevastova to keep winning. Not many more chances left for her at 35," they stated.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Literally the most typical Penko behavior💅💅," wrote a user.

"classic Penko, she was still thinking about that porsche," quipped another.

"she is amazing, no logic when it comes to her," replied another fan.

However, Jelena Ostapenko's win at Stuttgart was special for the star as she cited that she looks forward to it every year.

Why was Jelena Ostapenko's win at Stuttgart special to her?

Jelena Ostapenko at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025- Source: Getty

Jelena Ostapenko claimed that her win at the Stuttgart Open was special as she had looked forward to the tournament all year. During the post-match trophy ceremony, she expressed her gratitude towards the organisers and said that she looks forward to being back next year as well.

Even though her Madrid run ended on a bitter note, she had established herself as a strong contender on clay surfaces with her French Open title win in 2017. She will look to build on her Stuttgart form and fix the loopholes in making a strong comeback in the remainder of the clay swing.

