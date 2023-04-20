"Jelena Ostapenko's not liked, but Ons Jabeur can bring the love to anyone" - Tennis fans react to surprising hug after Stuttgart clash

Tennis fans were left impressed by Ons Jabeur’s warm gesture towards Jelena Ostapenko after their second-round clash at the 2023 Stuttgart Open.

On Wednesday, April 19, Stuttgart Open third seed Ons Jabeur took on 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 16 match. This was Jabeur’s opening match of the tournament after a first-round bye. Meanwhile, Ostapenko came off a dominant straight-sets win against 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu 6-2, 6-1 in the Round of 32.

The Latvian continued her formidable form in the first set against Ons Jabeur, scoring a commanding lead of 6-1. The Tunisian, however, had other plans. Jelena Ostapenko served for the match in the second set at 5-4, but her opponent kept her composure to find a crucial break and come back from the brink of defeat to force a decider at 7-5. The 28-year-old kept her momentum going in the third set and sealed the victory with a score of 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

To conclude the clash, Ons Jabeur and Jelena Ostapenko met at the net, and while the latter seemed content in offering a handshake, the Tunisian went the extra mile to give her opponent a warm embrace.

The gesture between Ostapenko, who is generally known for her impudence towards her opponents, and Jabeur, who is popularly known as the "Minister of Happiness" for her kind nature, caught the eye of tennis fans.

One fan applauded the two-time Grand Slam runner-up for taking command and reaching out for a hug.

“Penko had her hand out for the shake and Ons took control with her signature hug. Good for Ons!” the fan said.

Another fan suggested that Jabeur is loved because she has the ability to bring the best out of even the most churlish personalities.

“Let’s be honest, Penko’s not liked. But Ons can bring the love anywhere and to anyone. Which, in turn, is why she’s loved,” the fan remarked.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Patience was one of the keys today" – Ons Jabeur on her Stuttgart Open match against Jelena Ostapenko

Jabeur gears up for potential 2022 Wimbledon final rematch against Elena Rybakina in Stuttgart quarterfinals

Ons Jabeur, who recently won the Charleston Open, was happy to pull through in her tight Stuttgart Open clash against Jelena Ostapenko. After her match, the 28-year-old noted that staying patient against an aggressive player such as the Latvian was one of the factors that granted her the win.

“Definitely patience was one of the keys today, but I think most importantly was accepting that she was doing, you know, great and hitting winners. After all, it's her game,” she said in her post-match press conference.

Through to the quarterfinals, the 2022 Wimbledon champion and US Open runner-up now awaits the winner of Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Elena Rybakina. The Tunisian spoke about a potential Wimbledon final rematch against reigning Slam champion Rybakina and stated that she was gearing up if the Kazakh were to progress to the final eight.

“Oh, man, Wimbledon final on clay,” the former World No. 2 said, smiling, “If it's Elena, I'm definitely going for my revenge. I will have more time this time on this court. But definitely a lot of respect for her.”

