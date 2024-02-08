Jennifer Brady received messages of support from fellow tennis players Slone Stephens, Danielle Collins, Bettanie Mattek Sands, and more, following a successful knee surgery.

After being sidelined for nearly two years due to injury troubles, Brady made her return to the women's tour last year in July. She showed glimpses of her immense potential and reached the third round of the US Open 2023, her best performance, following her re-entry.

The American seemed determined to find her rhythm again and compete at a high level, but unfortunately, faced another setback in October, due to a persistent knee injury. She recently had a successful surgery, marking the beginning of her recovery.

Brady found herself flooded with cheerful messages of support from fellow competitors on the women's tour. Top players such as Sloane Stephens and Danielle Collins reacted to Brady's social media update.

"Everything went extremely well today in surgery. A massive thanks to @brianjcolemd and his entire team during this entire process. Wish I could look as cute as @ajlatom post op 😆," Jennifer Brady wrote on her Instagram account

After learning about her positive progress, Brady's colleagues quickly reacted to the post, showing their support for the American, with a touch of friendly banter.

"Giving us that off the shoulder tease 🔥 you temptress you 😍😘," Bettanie Matteck Sands commented.

"This is a sexy look! Love you lots!! ❤️," Sloane Stephens wrote.

"Feel better Jenny," Danielle Collins commented.

"Bigg chill soon Jenny!! ❤," Kaitlyn Christian wrote.

"Still looking flawless even on day of surgery," Daria Gavrilova Saville posted.

"Someone call vogue: Hospital edition," Erin Routliffe commented.

"Speedy recovery Jenny," wrote Rebecca Marino.

"Still looking flawless" - Jennifer Brady, Ons Jabeur & others motivate Ajla Tomljanovic as she undergoes surgery to remove uterine fibroids

Jennifer Brady & others show their support toAjla Tomljanovic

Jennifer Brady, Ons Jabuer, Caroline Garcia and several other players on the women's tour voiced their support for Ajla Tomljanovic after the Australian revealed that she will be undergoing surgery to remove uterine fibroids.

Tomljanovic made a decent start to the new calendar year in 2024, chalking up a semifinal finish at the United Cup and a second-round appearance at the Australian Open.

Following her early exit at the Thailand Open 2024 last month, Tomljanovic informed her fans via social media that she would be taking a temporary break from tennis to prioritize her recovery.

"Hello everyone, unfortunately, I won’t be competing for a couple of weeks… was very much looking forward to the next hard court events. I had to get some uterine fibroids removed and will be watching from home while healing. Will be back soon," Ajla Tomljanovic captioned her Instagram post.

Jennifer Brady, Ons Jabeur, and Caroline Garcia, among others, reacted to Tomljanovic's social media post to extend their support for the Australian.

"Still looking flawless even on a day of surgery 😩 😍 ," Jennifer Brady wrote.

"Speedy recovery my friend ❤️ ," Ons Jabeur commented.

"Speedy recovery Ajla 🙌 ," Caroline Garcia commented

Ons Jabuer, Jennifer Brady and Caroline Garcia commented on Ajla Tomljanovic's post