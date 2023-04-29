Kim Clijsters claimed that her defeat to Jennifer Capriati in the 2001 French Open final was not as disappointing as her loss to Justine Henin in the title clash of the clay-court Major in 2003.

Clijsters reached her maiden Grand Slam final at the 2001 French Open when she was only 18 years old. Here, the then-12th-seeded Belgian faced fourth seed Jennifer Capriati.

Speaking to Roland Garros' YouTube channel in a recent video, Clijsters recalled the encounter, revealing that she told herself not to think about the magnitude of the match and just focus on playing well and how to beat Capriati.

"At times I really had to say myself, 'Ok don't worry. Don't think about the big stadium, all the people, the Grand Slam final, and just focus on trying to play good tennis and what you have to do to try and beat Jennifer Capriati," Kim Clijsters.

The Belgian won the opening set 6-1 but Capriati bounced back to win the next two sets 6-4, 12-10 to win her second Grand Slam title. Clijsters opined that while she would have loved to win back then, it would have been too early for her to triumph at a Major.

"I would have loved to win it. I tried everything that I could do to win it, but it would have been too early to win a Grand Slam already then," Clijsters said.

Two years later, in 2003, the Belgian reached the French Open final for the second time in her career. She faced compatriot Justine Henin and was comprehensively beaten 6-0, 6-4. Touching on it, Clijsters admitted that she was more disappointed after the match than she was after losing to Capriati in 2001, despite being a lot closer to winning the first time.

"I was a lot more disappointed after that match than after losing to Capriati, although it was 12-10 and I was a lot closer to winning," the former World No. 1 said.

"It was frustrating and then you need a few more days to get the switch in your head and go back to the practice court and to the gym and to train harder and fitter and to hopefully give yourself another opportunity to get into the semifinal or a final, and create that moment so you can try again to compete for a win," she added.

Kim Clijsters and Jennifer Capriati locked horns six times

Kim Clijsters (front right) and Jennifer Capriati (behind) with Tamarine Tanasugarn at the 2016 WTA Finals

Kim Clijsters and Jennifer Capriati faced one another six times, with their head-to-head tied at 3-3.

The very first meeting between the two came in the first round of the Advanta Championships in Philadelphia, with Capriati winning 6-3, 7-5. Wins at the 2001 French Open final and the 2002 Australian Open semifinals saw the American take a 3-0 lead in their head-to-head.

However, Clijsters won the next two matches between them at the 2003 Mastercard German Open and the final of that year's Bank of the West Classic in Stanford.

The last meeting between the two came in the semifinals of the 2003 WTA Tour Championships (now known as the WTA Finals) and the Belgian won 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 to reach the final, where she beat Amelie Mauresmo.

