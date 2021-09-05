Jenson Brooksby is "brutal", he can give Novak Djokovic a "lot of fits" because he's tricky: Reilly Opelka

USA's Reilly Opelka believes his compatriot Jenson Brooksby can give Novak Djokovic a tough time in the fourth round of the 2021 US Open on Monday.

Brooksby booked his place in the last 16 with a stellar comeback against Aslan Karatsev in the third round on Saturday. The 20-year-old won 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to register the biggest Slam win of his career.

Americans in general have done quite well during the ongoing hardcourt swing. And three of them - Jenson Brooksby, Frances Tiafoe and Reilly Opelka - are doing particularly well at the US Open, having made it to the fourth round.

Reilly Opelka on his part beat Nikoloz Basilashvili in straight sets to reach the last 16 of a Slam for the first time in his career. After his win over the Georgian, Opelka was asked for his thoughts on Americans achieving as much success as they have during the 2021 US Open.

In response, Opelka first cautioned that it was still too small a sample size to give definitive feedback on their performances. However, the 24-year-old went on to claim that Jenson Brooksby, Sebastian Korda and Brandon Nakashima are destined for great runs in future Slams.

"I mean, I think it's just one week," Reilly Opelka said. "I don't know. I think Brooksby is going to be a big second-week guy. Nakashima. I think Korda. I think the young guys are better than us, if I'm being honest. I think Korda is a hell of a player. Brooksby is brutal."

Reilly Opelka showered lavish praise on Jenson Brooksby

Opelka added that he is keenly looking forward to Brooksby's match against Novak Djokovic as he believes his compatriot has the tools to challenge the Serb. The big-serving American also lavished praise on countryman Brandon Nakashima, marking him out as one of the future stars of American tennis.

"I'm curious to see his match with Djokovic," Reilly Opelka said. "I think he can give Djokovic a lot of fits because he's just tricky. Nakashima is as pure of a ball-striker as there is. I think the young guys are going to be the guys to beat from the American standpoint."

"My job is not to measure logos, it is to win matches" - Reilly Opelka on getting fined at the US Open

New #USOpen fines leader is an odd one:



Reilly Opelka was fined $10,000 for what USTA calls an "unapproved bag," meaning logos on a bag he brought onto court with him were too large. pic.twitter.com/Q92ElJDK1C — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 3, 2021

Reilly Opelka was fined $10,000 for bringing an 'unapproved bag' to his matches in the first two rounds. The bag in question was a bright pink colored tote bag with a marginally conspicuous logo of an art gallery on it.

The rulebook mentions that players must limit the size of logos on their non-kit products on court. And the logo of the art gallery was deemed to be a tad too big by the head referee.

Reilly Opelka, however, believes it was a ridiculous move by the US Open to fine him such a hefty amount.

"I mean, what a joke on the US Open to do that. 10K for a pink bag? C'mon," Opelka said.

US Open ticket sales must be strugglin this year 🙄 10k for a pink bag, at least it looked fly 💸👛 #Corporate https://t.co/Fj1aoFSCtL pic.twitter.com/yDXOxhOLX3 — Reilly Opelka (@ReillyOpelka) September 3, 2021

Opelka He further revealed that the head referee expected him to ensure the correct measurements were in place before bringing such a product to the court. However, the American also pointed out it is the referee's job to measure the size of a logo and not the player's.

"The head referee was telling me you should have come in and had this thing measured," Reilly Opelka said. "Yeah, I thought it (the fine) was a bit harsh, a bit excessive. My job is not to measure logos. It is just not. My job is to win matches. I have bigger things to worry about. For the referee to tell me it's my job to measure a logo, no, clearly not. It's his job."

