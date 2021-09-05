US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Jenson Brooksby

Date: 6 September 2021

Tournament: 2021 US Open

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Novak Djokovic vs Jenson Brooksby preview

Novak Djokovic kept his bid for the Calendar Slam alive with a 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over Kei Nishikori in the third round of the 2021 US Open on Saturday. Djokovic will next take on rising American sensation Jenson Brooksby, who accounted for Aslan Karatsev in his third-round match on the same day.

Kei Nishikori provided a far sterner test to Novak Djokovic than Holger Rune and Tallon Griekspoor did - a fact that the Serb acknowledged during his press conference. The Japanese went toe-to-toe with Djokovic for a set-and-a-half before the World No. 1 eventually found his groove and ran away with the match.

Djokovic was also uncharacteristically loose with his groundstrokes in the opening set. He committed a whopping 20 unforced errors, including three double faults, to give Nishikori the lead in the scoreboard.

Even though the 20-time Major champion broke early in the second set, his serve continued to be under immense threat from Nishikori. The Japanese earned himself seven break point opportunities in that set alone but failed to convert a single one.

Novak Djokovic held firm to close it out 6-3, after which it was largely smooth sailing for him. Overall, the 34-year-old struck 45 winners and coughed up 52 unforced errors in the match.

Jenson Brooksby, meanwhile, registered a 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Aslan Karatsev. This is the 20-year-old's first ever five-set win, and also the first time he has reached the fourth round of a Slam.

The American bounced back strongly after going down an early break in the match. Brooksby broke Karatsev's serve as many as three times to pocket the opening set.

Brooksby began strongly in the second set too, and built himself a 3-1 lead. But the Russian then produced some majestic ball-striking to reel off five games in a row.

The third set had a similar story, as Brooksby dominated early before getting blown away by Karatsev. But towards the end of the set the youngster decided to become more proactive in the rallies instead of just counterpunching, and that soon started reaping rewards.

Jenson Brooksby won the final two sets fairly comfortably to register arguably the biggest win of his fledgling career so far.

Novak Djokovic vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

Novak Djokovic has never faced Jenson Brooksby before, which is why their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

Jenson Brooksby during his match against Aslan Karatsev

Jenson Brooksby is a player who seldom hits a lot of winners, due to his counterpunching style. Against Aslan Karatsev, the American struck a mere 22 winners, out of which nine were aces.

While such a style might help you get the better of Novak Djokovic in some rallies, you do need to stretch him or hit through him consistently in order to stand a chance.

Nevertheless, if Brooksby isn't feeling fatigued by his exploits at the US Open, he could put in a good fight against the Serb. The American is one of the best defenders among the young players on tour right now, and Djokovic might take a little while before dousing his challenge.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in four sets.

