Jessica Pegula drops 5-word reaction as she finds comfort in crashing Aryna Sabalenka's interview after Miami Open heartbreak

Jessica Pegula recently reacted to her interrupting Aryna Sabalenka's interview after losing to the Belarusian in the final of the 2025 Miami Open. This match marked the ninth encounter between the two players, with Sabalenka extending her head-to-head record against the American to 7-2.

Pegula was seeded fourth at the WTA 1000 hard court event in Florida and began her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She defeated American qualifier Bernarda Pera 6-4, 6-4 in the opening round.

The former World No.3 overcame 32nd seed Anna Kalinskaya 6-7(3), 6-2, 7-6(3) and 23rd seed Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-3 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. Pegula then faced Emma Raducanu in the quarterfinals, securing a 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2 victory to advance to the semifinals where she defeated wild card Alexandra Eala 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3 to reach the final.

In the championship match, Jessica Pegula fell short of claiming the title and finished as the runner-up after losing 5-7, 2-6 to top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

After her defeat, Pegula had playfully interrupted Sabalenka's post-match interview with Prakash Amritraj and Martina Navratilova on Tennis Channel by taking the margarita that the World No.1 had in front of her and quickly walked off.

The video of this amusing moment was shared by Aryna Sabalenka on her social media, expressing her appreciation for Pegula's sense of humor

"This is why I love @jpegula 😂 🫶🏻 ," Sabalenka captioned her Instagram story.

Pegula then went on to re-share Sabalenka's post, stating that crashing the interview and walking off with the margarita was the "win" of her day.

"My win of the day 🤣 ," Pegula wrote.

Screen grab of Aryna Sabalenka & Jessica Pegula's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/@jpegula, @arynasabalenka]

En route to winning her maiden Miami Open title, Aryna Sabalenka had defeated the likes of Viktoriya Tomova, Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Danielle Collins, Zheng Qinwen, Jasmine Paolini and ultimately Pegula.

Jessica Pegula will next compete at Charleston Open 2025

Jessica Pegula at the 2024 Charelston Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Since the conclusion of her campaign at the 2025 Miami Open, Jessica Pegula will next compete at the Charleston Open. The WTA 500 clay court tournament will run from March 31 to April 6, 2025 and it will be played at the Family Circle Tennis Center on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina.

Pegula is the top seed at the tournament and she will kick off her campaign in the second round following a first-round bye. Her first match will be against either wild card Heather Watson or a qualifier.

Apart from Pegula, the 2025 Charleston Open will also feature players such as defending champion Danielle Collins, Daria Kasatkina, Zheng Qinwen, Madison Keys, Emma Navarro and Sofia Kenin among others.

In 2024, Jessica Pegula was the top seed and she defeated Amanda Anisimova 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) and Magda Linette 6-2, 6-2 in the second and third rounds, respectively. In the quarterfinals, the World No.4 overcame 12th seed Victoria Azarenka6-4, 3-6, 7-6(7) before being eliminated in the semifinals by fourth seed and eventual runner-up Daria Kasatkina with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 6-7(5).

