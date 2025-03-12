Jessica Pegula explains why she would train $70M-worth Bills star quarterback Josh Allen in tennis

Jessica Pegula recently named the NFL player who she believes could excel in her sport. When asked to choose a player on her father's team that would be an excellent tennis player, Pegula chose Buffalo Bills' star quarterback Josh Allen, praising his natural athleticism and ability to cover the field quickly.

With his agility and rapid foot movement, Allen has abilities which could prove invaluable on the tennis court. Standing at 6'5" tall, his height provides him with a reach advantage, similar to how top tennis players use height to generate powerful serves and cover more ground.

During a promotional video for the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Pegula was asked to name one Bills player she would be willing to train. Without any hesitation, she picked Allen, who is worth $70 million (as per Celebritynetworth.com), and in a reflective answer, she explained why.

"I guess I got to go with, Josh [Allen]. I feel like he'd be pretty good. He's tall, he's always kind of scrambling and moving, which I feel like is more tennis movement than just like straight like routes that are so like cut and whatever. But yeah, we'll go with Josh. I think he'd be good," Pegula said.

Pegula is currently competing at Indian Wells, having advanced to the Round of 16 after victories over Magda Linette and Wang Xinyu. Her match against 23rd seed Elina Svitolina is now in a decisive third set, but play has been suspended due to rain. Pegula won the first set 7-5 while Svitolina took the second 1-6. The latter is currently leading 1-0 in the third.

The victor of this encounter will meet either ninth-seed Mirra Andreeva or seventh-seed Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Pegula's doubles run with Ashlyn Krueger ended early with a close 6-4, 1-6, 9-11 first-round defeat to Fanny Stollar and Aldila Sutjiadi.

Jessica Pegula reacts emotionally to Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen’s NFL MVP speech

In Picture: Jessica Pegula during the 2024 China Open (Source: Getty)

Jessica Pegula reacted to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's touching speech after winning the NFL MVP title. Allen secured the 2024 MVP title with 27 first-place votes and 383 points. During his acceptance speech, Allen expressed gratitude to his teammates, coaches, and family.

"I'd like to thank Joel and Lavoine, my parents, who in my 20-plus years of playing football going down to Pop Warner, I bet you they've missed maybe 15 games in their entire life. They are so dedicated to supporting me and my favorite teammates, who are my sister, my brother and my little sister," he said.

"Thank you guys for all the support, all the time, money, energy wasted growing up going from meet to game to practice everyday. I love you guys. I know you take a lot of pride in this as well," he added.

Pegula shared her reaction on Instagram Stories, where she wrote in the caption:

"Doing the @buffalobills proud."

Screengrab of Jessica Pegula's Instagram story (@jpegula)

Josh Allen also thanked his fiancee, actress Hailee Steinfeld, for her unwavering support throughout the season.

