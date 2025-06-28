Jessica Pegula heads to Wimbledon with outstanding milestone even Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka haven't completed in 2025

Jessica Pegula has earned some huge momentum after winning the Bad Homburg Open ahead of Wimbledon 2025. However, by winning the title, the American has also achieved something none of her peers, including Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, and others haven't achieved.

Pegula entered the event as the top seed, helping her receive a bye into the second round. The American No. 2 toppled the dangerous Katerina Siniakova, fifth seed Emma Navarro, and the young sensation Linda Noskova to set up a grand summit clash against Iga Swiatek. The 31-year-old came out guns blazing and never slowed down, helping her clinch a statement 6-4, 7-5 win against the Pole in one hour and 46 minutes, winning her third title of the season.

In doing so, Jessica Pegula has become the only player this year to have won a title on every single surface. Her first title came on hard courts at the ATX Open in Austin, following which she won the Charleston Open on clay, and the Bad Homburg result has now given her a title on grass as well. This is the ninth title of Pegula's career and second on grass, following her win at the Berlin Tennis Open last year.

While Aryna Sabalenka has won titles on both hard courts and clay, her final chance at getting a title on grass will come at Wimbledon. On the other hand, Madison Keys has two titles on hard courts, whereas Coco Gauff's sole title of the season came at the French Open.

Pegula won't get a lot of time to recuperate from her hectic week as she immediately heads to SW19 to compete at the Wimbledon championships.

Jessica Pegula will kick off her Wimbledon 2025 campaign against Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Jessica Pegula

Following her win at the Bad Homburg Open against Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula will immediately rush off to London as she kicks off her Wimbledon campaign on July 1. Seeded third at the event, she will take on Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the opening round, in what will be the second meeting between the two women.

Interestingly, their only meeting came at Wimbledon in 2023, when the American comfortably won 6-4, 6-0 in the third round.

On the other hand, top seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on Carson Branstine, and the second seed Coco Gauff will take on Dayana Yastremska in their respective opening rounds.

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey, cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. He is also a huge Edmonton Oilers fan Know More