Jessica Pegula issues firm response to accusations that she snubbed Coco Gauff after French Open triumph

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula share a strong bond despite being competitors on the WTA Tour. Recently, a fan accused Pegula of ignoring Gauff after her French Open triumph, and Pegula was quick to clear the air.

Gauff and Pegula became close friends a few years ago, as they competed in various tournaments together. While they often faced each other as competitors on the court, they were able to enjoy each other's company away from tennis. The Americans even teamed up as a doubles pair for two years before going their separate ways in order to focus on singles.

Recently, in a video segment for the WTA, Jessica Pegula named several of her close friends on the tour, but accidentally forgot to add Coco Gauff to the list.

“She’s always forgetting Coco lately, I didn’t see her congratulating Coco on the Ronald Garros win,” a fan on X reacted to Pegula's video segement.

Responding to the fan, Pegula confirmed that she'd congratulated Gauff personally.

“I can assure you I texted Coco asap 👏🏼.

As a doubles pairing, Pegula and Gauff experienced an impressive amount of success, reaching the World No.1 rank and winning multiple titles together.

When Jessica Pegula heaped praise on Coco Gauff

Pegula and Gauff at the WTA Finals 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

While Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff were a dominant and successful doubles pair, they split in 2024 in order to focus on their respective singles careers.

However, there was no bad blood between the two, and Pegula even praised her compatriot during the 2024 US Open.

“I think she (Gauff ) is constantly maturing and growing up in front of everybody, and I feel like that’s what I’ve noticed is that she’s growing up. I would say that she’s handling it pretty well. I think, again, being so young, I can’t imagine how I would have handled any of the stuff that she’s gone through," Pegula said during a press conference.

“But she’s pretty laid back, and I think she’s pretty humble, as well. She knows she’s got a long career ahead and she’s just got to keep working and doing what she has to do,” Pegula added.

On the singles end of things, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff have faced off against each other a total of six times, with the former having clinched the win on four of those occasions.

