Jessica Pegula lauds Serena Williams' fashion legacy by sharing throwback picture of American's 2004 French Open outfit

Jessica Pegula recently reacted to Serena Williams' fashion legacy by sharing her most 'iconic' on-court outfits over the years.

Williams is not only one of the greatest tennis players of all time but also a style icon who has influenced the sport and the fashion industry with her bold and creative outfits.

The 40-year-old was recently honored with the Fashion Icon award by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), becoming the first athlete to receive the prestigious accolade. The American joined the ranks of previous honorees such as Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Zendaya, and Beyonce.

To celebrate Williams’s achievement, the official US Open social media account shared a throwback of some of her most iconic on-court looks on Saturday, November 11.

The post featured a series of pictures displaying Williams in a range of outfits that reflected her unique style and creative flair. These included a pink Nike ensemble paired with a silver belly ring at the 2004 French Open, knee-high Nike boots complementing her lime green and white attire at the 2005 Australian Open, and a striking pink leopard-print dress at the 2014 US Open.

The post also showcased a bold acid pink and optic white outfit at the 2016 US Open, the controversial Nike catsuit at the 2018 French Open, and a collaborative tutu design with the late Virgil Abloh of Off-White.

At last, it featured a sheer mini dress adorned with crystals, reminiscent of ice-skating apparel, designed by Nike for the 2022 US Open.

"In honor of @serenawilliams receiving the @cfda Fashion Icon Award, we’re taking a look back at some of her most iconic on-court looks. ✨," the caption read.

The post received many likes and comments that praised Williams for her fashion sense and achievements. Among them was Pegula, the current World No. 5 in singles and No. 3 in doubles, who shared the post with a simple comment:

"So Iconic."

Jessica Pegula on Instagram

Jessica Pegula locked horns with Serena Williams only once at the 2020 ASB Classic final

Jessica Pegula and Serena Williams at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic

Serena Williams ended her three-year title drought by defeating Jessica Pegula, in the final of the 2020 ASB Classic in Auckland.

Williams, who had not won a title since the 2017 Australian Open, prevailed 6-3, 6-4, in a match that lasted one hour and 36 minutes, to clinch her 73rd WTA title overall.

Both Serena Williams and Jessica Pegula had impressive runs in the tournament, dropping only one set each before the final. The 23-time Grand Slam champion defeated Camila Giorgi, compatriot Christina McHale, Laura Siegemund, and Amanda Anisimova en route to the finals.

Pegula upset Caroline Wozniacki, who was playing her penultimate tournament before retirement, in a three-set thriller 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the semifinals. She also beat Catherine Bellis, Tamara Zidansek, and Alize Cornet in the earlier rounds.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas