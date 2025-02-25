Jessica Pegula makes feelings known about her, Coco Gauff, & Madison Keys' latest historic achievement as Americans

Jessica Pegula reacted to her, Coco Gauff, and Madison Keys' latest historic achievement as Americans. Gauff, Pegula, and Keys are currently ranked World No.3, World No.4, and World No.5, respectively.

This season, Pegula had a runner-up finish at the Adelaide International, reached the quarterfinals at the Qatar Open, and made it to the third round at both the Australian Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships

On the other hand, Gauff kicked off her year by helping Team USA win the United Cup for the second time. She then competed at the Australian Open, reaching the quarterfinals, and made it to the second round in Doha and Dubai

Meanwhile, Keys won the Adelaide International, claimed her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, and reached the quarterfinals at the ASB Classic.

These outstanding performances propelled Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Madison Keys into the top five WTA world rankings. This marks the first time in over 20 years that three Americans have been ranked in the top five since Serena Williams (World No.3), Lindsay Davenport (World No.4), and Jennifer Capriati (World No.5) in 2003.

The Tennis Channel's official social media pages shared this remarkable statistic.

Reacting to this achievement, Jessica Pegula took to social media to repost the Tennis Channel's post and called it a "cool stat." Gauff and Keys also shared the Tennis Channel's post on their Instagram stories.

“Such a cool stat," Pegula captioned her Instagram story.

Screengrab of Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff & Madison Keys' Instagram stories

Where will Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula & Madison Keys play next?

(From L-R) Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula & Madison Keys [Image Source: Getty Images]

Coco Gauff and Madison Keys will next compete at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open, scheduled from March 2 to March 16, 2025, at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Besides Gauff and Keys, the likes of Iga Swiatek (defending champion), Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Paula Badosa players will compete at Indian Wells.

In 2024, Coco Gauff was seeded third at the WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament in California and she began her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. The World No. 3 defeated the likes of Clara Burel, Lucia Bronzetti, Elise Mertens, and Yuan Yue before falling to eventual runner-up Maria Sakkari in the semifinals.

On the other hand, last year, Madison Keys was seeded 18th at the BNP Paribas Open. She defeated compatriot Hailey Baptiste in her opening match before falling to Yulia Putintseva in the third round.

Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula will next compete at the 2025 ATX Open, which will run from February 24 to March 2, 2025, at The Westwood Country Club in Austin, Texas.

Pegula is the top seed at the tournament and will face Arantxa Rus in the first round. The two have faced each other three times on the WTA Tour, with Rus winning two out of their three encounters. Their most recent match-up was in the first round of the 2021 Internationaux de Strasbourg, which the Dutch won 6-4, 6-4.

The winner of the first-round match between Jessica Pegula and Arantxa Rus at the ATX Open will advance to face Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the second round.

