Jessica Pegula recently reacted to her and Coco Gauff winning the women's singles titles at this year's tournaments in Canada and Cincinnati, respectively.

Pegula won her first title of the year at the Canadian Open after thrashing Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0 in the final. Gauff, on the other hand, claimed her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, triumphing, 6-3, 6-4 over Karolina Muchova in the title clash on Sunday, August 20. This was the 19-year-old's fifth career title and her third of 2023.

This was the first instance since the return of the Cincinnati Open in 2004 on the WTA Tour that Americans won in both Cincinnati and Canada.

Jessica Pegula reacted to the statistic on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating:

"Consider it swept."

Expand Tweet

Jessica Pegula had a disappointing run in Cincinnati following her triumph in Montreal. Seeded third, the American reached the Round of 16 after beating Martina Trevisan. Here, she was comprehensively beaten 6-4, 6-0 by Marie Bouzkova.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff have won a combined four singles titles in 2023

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in action at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have both produced some good tennis so far in 2023. Gauff was won 38 out of 51 matches as of now while Pegula has come out on top in 43 out of 57 clashes.

They have won a combined four singles titles so far this season, with Gauff winning three while Pegula only triumphed at the Canadian Open in Toronto. Gauff and Pegula are doubles partners and have won two titles so far in 2023.

Their most notable triumph came at the Miami Open, where they defeated Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend in the final. They also triumphed at the Qatar Open in Doha.

The pair reached two WTA 1000 finals in Madrid and Rome and the semifinals at the Australian Open and French Open. They last competed at the Canadian Open, reaching the quarterfinals before withdrawing from their match against Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama.

Following the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Pegula will remain third in the WTA rankings while Gauff will rise a spot up to sixth.

Both players are next scheduled to compete at the US Open, where they both reached the quarterfinals in 2022.