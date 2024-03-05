Jessica Pegula reacts to hilarious meme featuring Kendall and Kris Jenner

Jessica Pegula recently shared a hilarious video featuring Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner.

Pegula took to social media to share a funny video involving American media personalities Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner. The mother-daughter duo was in the kitchen making drinks, and Kendall panicked as Kris put a lot of tequila in the drink. Kris responded by saying "It was fine."

Have a look at the video below:

The World No. 5, finding this video amusing, shared it on her Instagram story.

"Why did it make me laugh," Pegula wrote on her Instagram story along with the video.

Source- Jessica Pegula's Instagram story

Jessica recently competed in the San Diego Open and defeated Jule Niemeier in the fourth round and Anna Blinkova in the quarterfinals before falling to Marta Kostyuk in the semifinals.

Pegula will next play at the Indian Wells Masters and is seeded five. The American received a bye in the first round and will play the winner of Anna Blinkova and Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

Jessica Pegula recently split with coach David Witt

Jessica Pegula with coach David Witt at the 2023 WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula terminated her long partnership with coach David Witt after she exited the 2024 Australian Open in the second round at the hands of Clara Burel. The American revealed her two new coaches to the media ahead of the San Diego Open.

The World No. 5 revealed that she will now work with Mark Merklein and Mark Knowles.

"Right now, I am working in a combination with this guy, Mark Merklein and also Mark Knowles. You guys must be familiar with them," Pegula said.

Pegula mentioned that they can not travel full-time, hence she is still figuring out the situation.

"Both of them can't really travel full time, so kinda still in the process of figuring that out. But, both Mark(s), one is based in Boca [Raton], so that is also really very helpful because that's where I live in. It's been nice to have that set up and Mark Knowles is in Dallas, so I actually just spent a week there a few weeks ago," Pegula added.

The American also added that she was excited about the new collaboration.

"So, yeah, it's been really nice. I kinda like having a collaborative set up where I can talk to multiple people and get different feedback. So, we will see how it goes, but yeah, I'm really excited."