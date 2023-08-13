Jessica Pegula was taken aback by a "sick stat" where she and Tommy Paul became the first American duo since Serena Williams and Andy Roddick to defeat both the WTA and ATP World No. 1 players in the same week.

Pegula advanced to the third WTA 1000 final of her career at the 2023 Canadian Open after she defeated World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-4 in the semifinal. She will look forward to becoming the first American to claim the WTA 1000 title since Serena Williams winning in 2013.

Pegula will either face No.3 seed Elena Rybakina or No.15 seed Liudmila Samsonova in the final.

Meanwhile, Pegula's compatriot, Tommy Paul, defeated World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinal and knocked him out of the the tournament for the second consecutive year.

Pegula and Paul become the first American duo since Serena Williams and Andy Roddick to defeat both the WTA and ATP World No. 1s in the same week. This accomplishment harks back to Miami 2008 (801 weeks), where Roddick triumphed over Roger Federer, while Williams emerged victorious against Justine Henin.

Recating to the stat, Jessica Pegula wrote:

"This is a sick stat!"

"That's weird" - Jessica Pegula responds to claim that she & Coco Gauff will end doubles partnership after Canadian Open

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula with their 2022 Canadian Open doubles trophy

Jessica Pegula has dismissed claims suggesting that the Canadian Open will mark her last doubles appearance alongside comatriot Coco Gauff.

Pegula and Gauff were the top seeds in the doubles category and were also the defending champions of the event. They secured a win against Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi in the Round of 16, advancing to the quarterfinals in the women's doubles category.

However, the American duo made the decision to withdraw from the quarterfinal clash, allowing the seventh-seeded Japanese pair, Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, to progress to the semifinals.

Pegula and Gauff participated in the doubles category after opting not to team up at the recently concluded Citi Open. Their decision to skip the WTA 500 event sparked curiosity about their future as a doubles pair.

During her recent press conference at the Canadian Open, Jessica Pegula addressed the concerns. She confirmed that they will continue to team up for the remainder of the season.

"This would be your last event with Coco as a pair, right?" a reporter asked.

“Oh no! no, no. We’re playing with each other, yeah, for the rest of the year, I think,” she said, laughing. “You know what? Someone sent me that headline, and I was like, ‘That’s weird. I don’t know where on earth that came from.’ Just because we literally didn’t play one week together, everyone was like, ‘You’re not playing?’ And I was like, ‘Relax!’” .

At the Citi Open, Gauff secured the singles title, while Pegula made it to the semifinals. Jessica Pegula attributed their absence from the doubles event to the severe weather conditions in Washington, D.C.

“Everyone gives us cr*p for playing too much, and then we didn’t play DC, and we were getting so many questions. But no, we’re still playing. Yeah,” the World No. 3 said.