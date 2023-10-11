Jessica Pegula reacts to Simone Biles & Katie Ledecky sharing same star sign as her; acknowledges fellow Americans' haul of world titles

Jessica Pegula recently expressed delight upon learning that Olympians Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky share the same star sign as her.

Pegula, who is placed at 4th in the WTA rankings, is competing at the Korea Open this week. Having received a Bye in the first round, the 29-year-old opened her campaign at the 250-level event in fine style on Tuesday (October 10). She beat Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the third round, where she will meet fellow American Ashlyn Krueger.

The American No. 2 is also a regular figure on social media these days when she's not hard at work on the court. On Tuesday (October 10), she took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to send a shout-out to gymnast Simone Biles and swimmer Katie Ledecky for having the same astrological sign as her — Pisces.

"[Pisces emoji] fam," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Jessica Pegula wrote the above caption while reposting a picture posted by NBC's social media handle, where they drew an uncanny resemblance between Biles and Ledecky.

According to the graphic, the gymnast and the swimmer were both born in March 1997, just three days apart. They both won their first world title in their respective sports at the bare age of 16, and also have a similar haul of trophies to their name.

Jessica Pegula has enjoyed a good season on the WTA Tour in 2023

Jessica Pegula smiles as she poses with the 2023 Canadian Open trophy

Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, is having a career-best season in 2023. The 29-year-old has compiled a 51-17 win-loss record on the WTA Tour while bankrolling US $4.29 million in prize money this year.

Although the American has won only one title this year, at the 1000-level event in Montreal, she has shown remarkable consistency. She has reached quarterfinals or higher at 11 of the 17 singles events she has played before arriving in Seoul this week.

She also reached a new career-high ranking of 3rd last month, but was displaced from the spot by Coco Gauff after she won her maiden Major title in New York.

Apart from her singles success, Pegula has also made plenty of in-roads on the doubles circuit. She and Gauff have won two titles this year and have also finished as the runners-up in two other tournaments. The duo rose to the No. 1 spot in the women's doubles rankings after reaching the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open.