Jessica Pegula regrets snubbing Coco Gauff after ex-partner enjoys new controversial Captain America movie alone in protest

Jessica Pegula admitted she regretted snubbing Coco Gauff after her former doubles partner enjoyed the newly released Captain America movie. The film received the worst reviews in the history of the Marvel superhero franchise and sparked several controversies. It faced protests over the inclusion of an Israeli superhero character and also drew backlash from conservatives criticizing its “woke” elements.

Gauff and Pegula have been one of the most impressive doubles pairs on the WTA Tour. Even though they haven’t played together since the Paris Olympics last year, their chemistry remains unmatched. Recently, the two shared a playful exchange when Gauff jokingly called out Pegula for ghosting her after inviting her to a movie on Friday.

During a WTA promotional shoot at the Dubai Tennis Championships on February 16, 2025, Gauff accused Pegula of ignoring her messages, saying, “fake” for not responding to her text.

“You never responded to my text. This girl invited me to go to the movie, I said let me know when you wanna go, and then she never responded. She is fake,” Gauff said.

She later shared the WTA's video of their interaction on her Instagram story, adding in the caption:

“She texted me on Friday and it is now Sunday and still no response… smh @jpegula 😂 gonna go watch the movie by myself now.”

Later on February 17, Gauff indeed went to watch a movie alone and shared the experience on her Instagram stories. While posting, she mentioned Pegula and wrote:

“Lol @jpegula I made it without you”

Despite their playful banter, Pegula ditched on her, leaving Gauff to enjoy Captain America: Brave New World on her own. A big fan of Marvel superheroes, Gauff made the most of it, settling into the theater with a bucket full of popcorn and a Captain America shield by her side.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story

Pegula didn’t waste any time and quickly reshared Gauff’s story, adding another screenshot of their much-talked-about iMessage exchange. This time, it showed her finally replying and playfully teasing Gauff about the movie. She wrote in the chat, "How was the movie 😂"

Adding to the fun, Pegula captioned the story with a playful remark.

“Note to self - respond to @cocogauff or get cooked 😂”

Jessica Pegula's Instagram story

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula to play in Dubai Tennis Championship 2025

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula at WTA Finals 2024 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula are gearing up for the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championship, an outdoor hard-court WTA 1000 event. Both players are set to hit the court for their first-round matches on Tuesday, February 18.

After a tough quarterfinal exit at the 2025 Australian Open following her loss to Paula Badosa, Coco Gauff tried to bounce back at the Qatar Open but was knocked out in the first round by Marta Kostyuk. Now, she’s set to face fellow American McCartney Kessler in the opening round of the Dubai tournament.

Jessica Pegula couldn't progress beyond the third round at the Australian Open, falling to Olga Danilovic. However, she bounced back by reaching the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open before bowing out to Ekaterina Alexandrova. The 30-year-old is now set to face Liudmila Samsonova in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championship.

