  • Jessica Pegula's sister, Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys & others react as American posed with rapper Wale in Citi DC Open photo dump

Jessica Pegula's sister, Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys & others react as American posed with rapper Wale in Citi DC Open photo dump

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Jul 27, 2025 18:46 GMT
In Pictures: Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys (Image via: All Getty)
In Pictures: Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys (Image via: All Getty)

Jessica Pegula's sister, Kelly, Frances Tiafoe, and others reacted as the former shared highlights from her time at the Citi Open in Washington. Notably, Jessica entered the tournament as the top seed but faced a shocking first-round exit.

The 31-year-old was defeated by Canada's Leylah Fernandez in three sets on Friday, July 25. Pegula was put under pressure by Fernandez immediately in the first set, which the latter won 6-3. The 2024 US Open runner-up did force a comeback in the match after winning the second set, but was overdone by Fernandez again in the third set, who won it 7-5 in a thrilling fashion.

Just a couple of days after this upset, Pegula shared a few glimpses of her time at the Citi Open both in and outside the court. Her post featured pictures from her training sessions and spending time with her friends, such as Tiafoe and rapper Wale, who has a net worth of $4,000.000, per Celebrity Net Worth. In the last slide of the photodump, Jessica's sister, Kelly, can also be seen clicking the former's picture from the courtside.

Tiafoe reacted to the post and dropped a two-word message in the comment section. He wrote:

"Ultimate respect 😂😂🤞🏿"
Tiafoe's comment on Pegula's post (Image via: IG/@jpegula)
Tiafoe's comment on Pegula's post (Image via: IG/@jpegula)

American tennis player Jennifer Brady credited Madison Keys for the picture on the last slide of Pegula's post, where Keys also reacted back with a couple of emojis. Brady wrote:

"@madisonkeys the real mvp for that last pic 🤣"
Brady and Keys' reaction (Image via: IG/@jpegula)
Brady and Keys' reaction (Image via: IG/@jpegula)
"@kpegula sneaky with it," wrote Shelby Rogers.
Rogers' reaction to Pegula's post (Image via: IG/@jpegula)
Rogers' reaction to Pegula's post (Image via: IG/@jpegula)
"The pics look gorg?" wrote Kelly Pegula while reacting to her sister's photodump.
Pegula's sister Kelly's reaction (Image via: IG/@jpegula)
Pegula's sister Kelly's reaction (Image via: IG/@jpegula)

After a disappointing Citi Open, Jessica Pegula will be competing at the Canadian Open, where she will look to defend her title. She will start off her campaign on July 29 with the Round of 64 match.

Jessica Pegula made her feelings known on becoming the first player to win titles on three surfaces in 2025

Jessica Pegula (Image via: Getty)
Jessica Pegula (Image via: Getty)

Jessica Pegula expressed her feelings on becoming the first player in the 2025 season to win titles on all three courts. Pegula won the ATX Open on hard courts and followed it up with winning the Charleston Open on clay and the Bad Homburg Open on grass courts, beating Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Speaking after her victory at Homburg, Pegula shared that even though she doesn't pay much heed to the stat, it gives her a lot of confidence going into her upcoming tournaments.

"I didn’t really think about that until I saw the stat. It’s a cool kind of thing that maybe gives me a little more confidence, but right now we’re on grass … so the rest kind of doesn’t matter that much. My focus is on the next week and hopefully playing some good tennis. I’ve had a great start to the year already," she said (via WTA Tour).

Barring her victories, Jessica Pegula also reached the finals of the Miami Open, where she faced a defeat against current World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in the finals.

Edited by Rupesh
