Jessica Pegula set to honor Billie Jean King's 'Battle of the Sexes' at US Open 2023 with outfit and shoes inspired by American icon

Jessica Pegula recently revealed her new outfit for the 2023 US Open, which is inspired by one of the legends of tennis — Billie Jean King.

Pegula’s outfit consists of a blue jacket with white stripes and a matching skirt, as well as white shoes with blue laces. The jacket and the shoes are reminiscent of the ones that King wore during her famous 'Battle of the Sexes' match against Bobby Riggs in 1973, which she won in straight sets.

The match was a landmark event for women’s tennis as King proved that women could compete with men on equal terms.

The picture was posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, August 19.

"Jessica Pegula's outfit for the US Open 🔥. Both the jacket and the shoes are inspired by Billie Jean King's iconic looks over the years, celebrating 50 years since she won the Battle of the Sexes," the tweet read.

Jessica Pegula will now turn her attention to the US Open, where she will hope to improve on her best result so far — reaching the quarterfinals last year. The 29-year-old has a decent record in the ongoing season, winning a WTA 1000 title in Montreal and reaching finals in Doha.

The American athlete will be one of the favorites to lift the trophy at Flushing Meadows but is set to face stiff competition from Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and others.

A look back at Jessica Pegula's performance in Cincinnati Open 2023

Jessica Pegula in Western & Southern Open

Jessica Pegula’s 2023 Cincinnati Open campaign ended in the third round, as she fell to Marie Bouzkova in straight sets. The American, who had won the Canadian Open just a week earlier, could not replicate her form in Ohio and bowed out with a 4-6, 0-6 loss.

Pegula had received a bye in the first round. The World No. 3 faced Italy's Martina Trevisan in her opening match and beat her 6-7(2), 6-2, 6-3.

Pegula’s next opponent was Bouzkova, who had upset Elise Mertens in the second round. The Czech player proved to be a tough challenge for Pegula, who struggled to find her rhythm and consistency.

Bouzkova broke Pegula twice in each set and held her own serve comfortably. Pegula tried to fight back in the second set, but Bouzkova was too solid and closed out the match in an hour and 23 minutes.