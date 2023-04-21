World No. 3 Jessica Pegula recently revealed that she is skeptical of a new statistic that states that she holds the record for most rallies in WTA 1000 tournaments.

Pegula has 124 rallies of 10 or more shots in WTA 1000 tournaments so far in 2023. It is the highest total of any WTA player and 20 more than the next best, Elena Rybakina (104). Following them are Coco Gauff (99), Anastasia Potapova (93), and Sorana Cirstea (86).

The American took to Twitter to express her doubts about wanting to hold the record.

"I don’t know if I want this stat," Jessica Pegula wrote, followed by a laughing emoticon.

The 29-year-old most recently competed at the Charleston Open, where she defeated Anna Blinkova, Irina-Camelia Begu, and Paula Badosa to reach the semifinals. Pegula was unable to defeat Belinda Bencic in the penultimate round, losing to the Swiss 5-7, 6-7 (5).

Jessica Pegula aims to show "different" sides of athletes' lives through social media platforms

Jessica Pegula recently sat down for an interview with Tennis Channel. In the interview, the American explained that she tries to post more than just her success and happy moments on her social media.

"I think when I'm just at that moment, I'm like, 'This is really sad, this is really hard, I can't realize this is what I'm doing right now.' But I think it just shows the different side, that even though we're professional athletes, we work very hard, very professional," Pegula said.

She also addressed the tougher side of athletes' lives, stating that they go through difficult times just like everybody else.

"We're just like everyone else. We hit those moments where it looks crazy cool, playing in stadiums and all that stuff but like meanwhile, you know, it's tough," she said.

The American also admitted that leading an athlete's life can be a grind due to all the traveling, busy schedules, and lack of sleep. She said that she deliberately chose those moments to share with everyone as well.

"We travel a lot, schedule stuff, you don't sleep. It's definitely a grind. So, I think I just like picking up those moments to share with everyone," Pegula said.

Pegula will next be seen in action at the Madrid Open, where she reached her first-ever WTA 1000 final in 2022.

