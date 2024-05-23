Jessica Pegula has announced her withdrawal from the 2024 French Open to prioritize her rest and recovery amid her injury-marred season. The American has expressed her commitment to make a return to the court soon, shifting focus to the upcoming grasscourt season.

Pegula has experienced an up-and-down 2024 season. Despite delivering impressive performances, with her runs to the semifinals of the San Diego Open and the Charleston Open, as well as the quarterfinals in Miami, the American has been hampered significantly by injuries.

The World No. 5 was forced to miss the entire Middle East swing due to a neck injury. Subsequently, after making a strong start to her claycourt season with a semifinal finish in Charleston, she pulled out of the WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome due to renewed injury concerns.

While announcing her withdrawal from the Italian Open, Jessica Pegula expressed uncertainty about her participation in the French Open, admitting that she needed to return to training at a "snail's pace."

"Hi guys - quick update - Will miss Rome and possibly RG. I actually feel really good but have to work back into training at a 🐌 's pace 😂 🙏🏻 🙏🏻 🙏🏻 " Jessica Pegula posted on her Instagram story.

Although the 30-year-old resumed training without any issues, she has announced her decision to withdraw from the French Open.

She emphasized the importance of playing it safe with her recovery, admitting that she would have graced the claycourt Major with her presence if she had more time.

"Hi guys - unfortunately pulling out of @rolandgarros this year. I’m just about back to practicing normal (haven’t had any issues for weeks) but played it super safe with recovery & return to play. If I had another 5-7 days I would have been there 100%," Jessica Pegula captioned her Instagram post.

On a positive note, Pegula assured fans that she would be back in action for a full grasscourt season in the lead-up to Wimbledon and compete throughout the hardcourt season as well.

"So I will definitely be back for a full grass season and the rest of the summer and grinding out the rest of the year. Gotta get that match count up," she added.

Jessica Pegula at risk of falling out of WTA top 5 after French Open 2024 withdrawal

Jessica Pegula

Despite her limited play in the 2024 season, Jessica Pegula has held onto the World No. 5 ranking. However, the American's withdrawal from the French Open puts her at risk of slipping out of the top-five in the WTA rankings.

With 4,550 points, Pegula leads Marketa Vondrousova (4,035), Maria Sakkari (3,980) and Zheng Qinwen (3,945). Although the American is set to drop only 130 points due to her third-round exit from the claycourt Major last year, the aforementioned trio have an opportunity to bridge the gap and surpass the 30-year-old.

Both Vondrousova and Zheng crashed out of the 2023 French Open in the second round, while Sakkari suffered a first-round exit, setting the stage for them to rack up substantial points if they make deep runs this year.