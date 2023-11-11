"Jesus greeting his apostles at the Last Supper, circa 33 AD" - Stefanos Tsitsipas' outfit for ATP Finals blue carpet delights fans

Tennis
By Urvi Mehra
Modified Nov 11, 2023 01:49 GMT
Stefanos Tsitsipas' unconventional look for the blue carpet at the 2023 ATP Finals has sparked hilarious reactions from tennis fans.

On Friday, November 10, the contenders for the year-end championships - Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev, Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune - gathered at the Royal Palace of Turin for the official photo session and reception ahead of the tournament's commencement on Sunday.

While most players opted for a smart casual look, Stefanos Tsitsipas turned heads with his distinctive fashion choice, arriving in a chic off-white poncho paired with white pants. The attention-grabbing piece, a leather-trimmed and striped alpaca-blend poncho, was crafted by Italian textile company, Loro Piana.

The combination of the Greek's flowing poncho and his signature cascading locks prompted tennis writer Bastien Fachan to hilariously draw a parallel to Jesus.

"Jesus greating his apostles at the Last Supper, circa 33 AD," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Several fans echoed Fachan's assessment.

"Why Tsitsipas looks like Jesus wtf," one fan commented.
"Greek Jesus," another fan chimed in.

Other users also playfully drew comparisons, likening the 25-year-old to a Jedi Knight from Star Wars and Pocahontas.

"The last Jedi," one user posted.
"Pocahontas," another user shared.

Stefanos Tsitsipas: "I would consider ATP Finals a bigger thing than a Slam"

Speaking to the ATP tour ahead of his campaign, Stefanos Tsitsipas emphasized the significance of the ATP Finals as a celebration of tennis excellence. He highlighted the unique opportunity for the best players to compete for the prestigious title.

"It's a whole celebration. The ATP Finals is a commemoration and celebration of the best of the best in our sport. We all gather together and we get to play against each other and focus on the fact that we are the best in the world trying to fight for this mega trophy, which is a grand prize in our sport. It means a lot," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

The Greek controversially also asserted that winning the year-end championships was a "bigger thing" than a Grand Slam title.

"I would consider it probably a bigger thing than a Slam, honestly. It has big prestige and it's a very valuable asset if you're able to conquer and win it," he added.

The 25-year-old will be on the hunt for his second ATP Finals title at this year's edition of the event, having secured his first in 2019 by defeating Dominic Thiem in the final.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will kick off his campaign against Jannik Sinner in the group stage. The Greek lead 5-2 in his head-to-head record against Sinner. However, it was the Italian who emerged victorious in their most recent encounter at the 2023 Rotterdam Open.

