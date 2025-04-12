Jimmy Connors' son claims Carlos Alcaraz no better than Alexander Zverev in exploiting Jannik Sinner's absence

Jimmy Connors' son Brett claimed that Carlos Alcaraz has done no better than Alexander Zverev to capitalize on Jannik Sinner's absence due to a doping ban. The World No. 1 was banned for three months and will seemingly retain the spot until he returns at his home tournament next month.

Sinner received a three-month ban from competing in February and was scheduled to miss four Masters 1000 events. This was seen as a great opportunity for World No. 2 Zverev and World No. 3 Alcaraz to take advantage and leapfrog the Italian.

However, both the contenders have been in questionable form. Except for Alcaraz's title in Rotterdam, neither really made a mark at any event. Zverev, especially, has been under fire from critics, as he holds a 6-6 record since the Australian Open.

Amid criticism of the German, former World No. 1 Jimmy Connors' son Brett pointed out Alcaraz's inability to capitalize as well. During a recent episode of the Advantage Connors podcast, Brett said:

"You know, we give Zverev a lot of heat for not taking advantage of Sinner being gone, but also Carlos hasn't been exactly, you know, taking advantage of it either. I mean, let's pull him up, let's see what he's been doing since Australia," Brett Connors said.

Brett then looked at Alcaraz's record since the Australian Open, where he has won a title in Rotterdam and reached the semifinal of the Indian Wells but went out early in Miami and the quarterfinals in Doha.

"Seems like if anybody kind of could use a win going into the rest of the clay court season, it'd be Carlos," he added.

Alcaraz held an 11-3 record ahead of entering the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he pulled off a deep run.

Carlos Alcaraz plays in the Monte-Carlo Masters SF, Alexander Zverev prepares for Munich & Jannik Sinner set to return for the Italian Open

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 French Open - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev was ousted by Matteo Berrettini in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, which confirmed that Jannik Sinner will return to action in May as the World No. 1.

The German, amid a huge slump in form, will continue to push his numbers as he plays next in Munich at the Bavarian International. The top seed is set to face Alexandre Muller in the first round.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz is continuing his strong run at the Monte-Carlo Masters as he takes on compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the semifinal on Saturday, April 12. The winner of their match will face the winner of the match between Alex de Minaur vs. Lorenzo Musetti in the final.

Jannik Sinner will return to action in May, as he will take to the courts in Rome for the Italian Open. He has officially appeared on the entry list for the event.

